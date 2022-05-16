Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. NoHo Partners Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/13 11:29:39 am EDT
8.000 EUR   +2.17%
12:01aArrangement of NoHo Partners' convertible loan granted by Tesi – investors include company management and domestic investors
GL
05/13Flagging notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act – Pertti Laine's indirect holding of the shares of NoHo Partners Plc has exceeded the 10% threshold
GL
05/13Flagging notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act – Pertti Laine's indirect holding of the shares of NoHo Partners Plc has exceeded the 10% threshold
AQ
Arrangement of NoHo Partners' convertible loan granted by Tesi – investors include company management and domestic investors

05/16/2022 | 12:01am EDT
NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 16 May 2022 at 7:00

Arrangement of NoHo Partners’ convertible loan granted by Tesi – investors include company management and domestic investors

The management and domestic investors of NoHo Partners Plc have acquired the majority of the convertible capital loan granted to the company by Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi) and converted their purchase into new shares in the company. The company repaid the remaining portion of the loan principal and interest, approximately one sixth, to Tesi using its cash assets.

As the result of the arrangement, the company’s equity is strengthened and its net debt decreases by over MEUR 10. The arrangement allows the company financial flexibility, which will drive the implementation of future growth projects as part of the company’s strategy for profitable growth.

The arrangement included investments from the Chairman of the Board of Directors Timo Laine (through Laine Capital Oy) and new board members Kai Seikku (through Seico Investments Ltd) and Vice-Chairman Yrjö Närhinen. Of the company’s management, CEO Aku Vikström, Deputy to the CEO Jarno Suominen and CFO Jarno Vilponen invested in the company as part of the arrangement. New investors include Länsiauto Oy and AH Capital Oy. Additionally, the current shareholders Mika Ihamuotila (through PowerBank Ventures Ltd) and Veikko Laine Oy increased their holding in the company as part of the arrangement, the latter significantly.

‘The company is moving into a growth phase in accordance with is strategy on its way to become the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. This arrangement strengthens the company’s balance sheet structure and releases its own cash flow for future growth investments. It is also a strong indicator that the company’s owners, the new board members and the management believe in our joint growth story,’ says Timo Laine, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NoHo Partners.

The convertible capital loan was a part of stabilisation financing from Tesi during the coronavirus pandemic and it formed a part of the company’s financing solution for the exceptional circumstances caused by the pandemic.

The company announced the subscription for shares based on special rights in a stock exchange release on 13 May 2022, available here.

For more information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy to the CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Principal media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996 specialising in restaurant services. The company was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013, becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company. It has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Some of the well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve a turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 8,53 M 8,88 M 8,88 M
Net Debt 2022 284 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 164 M 171 M 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 43,8%
Chart NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
NoHo Partners Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,00 €
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chief Executive Officer
Jarno Vilponen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Vice Chairman
Saku Tuominen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ4.99%171
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-35.37%86 706
COMPASS GROUP PLC9.51%39 467
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-14.98%15 975
SODEXO-5.32%11 104
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-2.96%4 457