STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 May 2022 at 12:05



Flagging notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act – Mikko Aartio's holding of the shares of NoHo Partners Plc through his controlling company PIMU Capital Oy has undercut the 10% threshold



NoHo Partners Plc (Business ID 1952494-7) (the Company) has received a flagging notification on 18 May 2022 in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which Mikko Aartio's indirect holding of the Company's shares and votes has decreased to 9.46 per cent of the shares and votes of NoHo Partners Plc on 18 May 2022. The shares are owned by PIMU Capital Oy, which is controlled by Mikko Aartio.

The flagging announcement was due to an arrangement whereby NoHo Partners Plc's management and domestic investors obtained a loan with a right to conversion of NoHo Partners Plc from Finnish Industry Investment Ltd (Tesi) and converted it into NoHo Partners Plc's new shares by subscribing the shares on the basis of special rights. As a result of the subscriptions, the total number of NoHo Partners Plc's shares increased to 20,529,073 when the subscribed shares were registered in the Trade Register on 18 May 2022.

Mikko Aartio owns 100 per cent of PIMU Capital Oy.

The holding of Mikko Aartio and PIMU Capital Oy according to the notification:



% of shares and votes % of shares and votes through financial instruments Total % Total number of shares and votes in the target company Holding after reaching or

exceeding the flagging notification threshold 9.46% 0% 9.46% 20,529,073 Holding reported in the previous flagging notification

(if flagged) 13.18% 0% 13.18%

Information on the share of ownership and voting rights after the exceeding of the flagging notification threshold:



A: Shares and votes

Series of shares/share type Number of shares and votes % of shares and votes Direct (AML 9:5) Indirect (AML 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (AML 9:5) Indirect (AML 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000064332 0 1,943,048 0% 9.46% A Total 1,943,048 9.46%

Details of the party obligated to submit the flagging notification:

The entire chain of control (starting from the controlling natural or legal person) through which the shares, voting rights or financial instruments are controlled:



Name % of shares and votes % of shares and votes through financial instruments Total shares, votes and financial instruments Mikko Aartio 0% 0% 0% PIMU Capital Oy 9.46% 0% 9.46%

NoHo Partners Plc's share capital consists of a total of 20,529,073 shares and votes. The Company has one series of shares and each share provides entitlement to one vote.

More information is available from:

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.