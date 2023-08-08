FUTUREOUTLOOK

PROFIT GUIDANCE AS OF 6 JULY 2023

NoHo Partners estimates that, during the financial year 2023, it will achieve total turnover of approximately MEUR 380 and EBIT margin of approximately 9% in the restaurant business.

Previous profit guidance (as of 16 February 2023):

Previously, the company estimated that it will achieve total turnover of over MEUR 350 and EBIT margin of approximately 9% in the restaurant business during the financial year 2023.

FINANCIAL TARGETS FOR THE STRATEGY PERIOD 2022-2024

The company's long-term guidance is as follows:

The Group aims to achieve turnover of approximately MEUR 400 and an EBIT margin of approximately 10% during 2024. In the long-term, the company aims to keep the ratio of net debt to operational EBITDA, adjusted for IFRS 16 lease liability, under 3 and distribute annually increasing dividend.

The company will reach the targets set for the strategy cycle ending in 2024 ahead of time. The company will update its long-term strategic and financial targets for the next strategy cycle 2024-2026 and publish them during the first half of 2024.