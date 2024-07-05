NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi Position: Closely associated person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer Name: Mika Niemi Position: Member of the Board

NoHo Partners Plc



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, and it specialises in restaurant services being the creative innovator of the Northern European restaurant market. The company was listed in Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company, and it has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.

The Group companies include some 300 restaurants in Finland, Denmark, Norway and Switzerland. The well-known restaurant concepts include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen, Cock's & Cows and Holy Cow!. Depending on the season, NoHo Partners employs approx. 2,800 people converted into full-time employees, and in 2023, company's turnover amounted to approx. MEUR 370. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. More information is available at noho.fi/en.