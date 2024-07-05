NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' Transactions (Niemi)
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi
Position: Closely associated person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Niemi
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 69433/5/6
Transaction date: 2024-07-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 325 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(3): Volume: 14 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(4): Volume: 1175 Unit price: 8.32 EUR
(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(6): Volume: 2 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(7): Volume: 600 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 50 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
(9): Volume: 63 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 2829 Volume weighted average price: 8.31424 EUR
Transaction date: 2024-07-04
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 171 Unit price: 8.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 171 Volume weighted average price: 8.3 EUR
Additional information
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, tel. +358 40 721 9376
NoHo Partners Plc
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, and it specialises in restaurant services being the creative innovator of the Northern European restaurant market. The company was listed in Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company, and it has continued to grow strongly throughout its history.
The Group companies include some 300 restaurants in Finland, Denmark, Norway and Switzerland. The well-known restaurant concepts include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen, Cock's & Cows and Holy Cow!. Depending on the season, NoHo Partners employs approx. 2,800 people converted into full-time employees, and in 2023, company's turnover amounted to approx. MEUR 370. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe. More information is available at noho.fi/en.