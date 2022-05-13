NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 May 2022 17:35



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Laine)



The managers' transaction announcement is related to an arrangement in which NoHo Partners Plc's management and domestic investors obtained a loan with a right to conversion from Tesi and converted it into new shares of the Company. The Company has announced the subscription of shares on the basis of special rights related to this arrangement in a stock exchange release published today, 13 May 2022.



____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Laine Capital Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Timo Laine

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14820/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-05-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Special right entitling to shares

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description: Acquisition of a special right entitling to shares

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A



Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.noho.fi



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and which became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.