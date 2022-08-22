Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. NoHo Partners Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-08-19 am EDT
7.630 EUR   -1.42%
02:01aNOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
GL
08/15NOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
GL
08/15NOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

08/22/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 22.8.2022 9:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna-Stiina  Niemi
Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Niemi
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 18655/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-19
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(2): Volume: 50 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(3): Volume: 230 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(4): Volume: 200 Unit price: 7.79 EUR
(5): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(6): Volume: 420 Unit price: 7.78 EUR
(7): Volume: 350 Unit price: 7.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(7): Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 7.78243 EUR

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


All news about NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
02:01aNOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
GL
08/15NOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
GL
08/15NOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
AQ
08/09NOHO PARTNERS PLC'S HALF-YEAR REPORT : The best quarter in the company's history – t..
GL
08/09NOHO PARTNERS PLC'S HALF-YEAR REPORT : The best quarter in the company's history – t..
GL
08/09NoHo Partners Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended ..
CI
08/09NoHo Partners Oyj Reaffirms Financial Guidance for the Year 2022 and 2024
CI
07/29NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2022 Half-year Report briefing on 9 August 2022 at 10 a.m. at Al..
GL
07/29NoHo Partners Plc's Q2/2022 Half-year Report briefing on 9 August 2022 at 10 a.m. at Al..
AQ
07/12NOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Ahlström)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 308 M 309 M 309 M
Net income 2022 11,4 M 11,4 M 11,4 M
Net Debt 2022 285 M 286 M 286 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 158 M 159 M 159 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 100
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
NoHo Partners Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,63 €
Average target price 9,95 €
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chairman-Executive Board & Group CEO
Jarno Vilponen Group Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Vice Chairman
Saku Tuominen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ0.13%159
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-25.69%99 732
COMPASS GROUP PLC18.14%40 705
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-14.32%15 821
SODEXO5.63%11 949
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-16.93%4 917