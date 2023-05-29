Advanced search
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  06:48:49 2023-05-29 am EDT
8.720 EUR   +2.11%
07:00aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
AQ
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Meli)
GL
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
GL
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

05/29/2023 | 07:01am EDT
NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29.5.2023 14:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi
Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Niemi
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32470/4/8

Transaction date: 2023-05-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 807 Unit price: 8.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(6): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(10): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(11): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(12): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(14): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 911 Volume weighted average price: 8.63087 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 248 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 375 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 79 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 308 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 94 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 2324 Volume weighted average price: 8.50034 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1550 Volume weighted average price: 8.53 EUR
Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 215 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 215 Volume weighted average price: 8.5 EUR


Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376


Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.




All news about NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
07:00aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Niemi)
AQ
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Meli)
GL
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
GL
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
GL
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
AQ
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
AQ
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Meli)
AQ
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kokkonen)
AQ
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kokkonen)
GL
05/09Noho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Vilponen)
GL
Financials
Sales 2023 369 M 395 M 395 M
Net income 2023 14,5 M 15,5 M 15,5 M
Net Debt 2023 279 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,92%
Capitalization 178 M 190 M 190 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 46,6%
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,54 €
Average target price 11,65 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chairman-Executive Board & Group CEO
Jarno Vilponen Group Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Independent Director
Mia Ahlström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ27.27%190
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-0.68%112 949
COMPASS GROUP PLC15.57%47 489
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.16.59%19 504
SODEXO13.71%15 898
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-24.20%12 081
