Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. NoHo Partners Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:45 2023-05-08 am EDT
8.060 EUR   -0.98%
02:56aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Meli)
GL
02:56aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
GL
02:56aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Suominen)

05/09/2023 | 02:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 9.5.2023 09:45

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Suominen)

The managers’ transactions notification is related to a reward payment of long-term share-based incentive plan directed to the key employees of the company. The transaction was carried out by a directed share issue without payment of which the company announced in the stock exchange release on 3.5.2023.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jarno  Suominen
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 30368/6/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-09
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15808 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 15808 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


All news about NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
02:56aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Meli)
GL
02:56aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
GL
02:56aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
GL
02:55aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Gripenberg)
AQ
02:55aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kaikkonen)
AQ
02:55aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Meli)
AQ
02:51aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kokkonen)
AQ
02:51aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Virtanen)
GL
02:51aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Vilponen)
GL
02:51aNoho Partners Plc : Managers' transactions (Kokkonen)
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 362 M 399 M 399 M
Net income 2023 13,3 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2023 273 M 301 M 301 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,7x
Yield 2023 5,33%
Capitalization 168 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 300
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
NoHo Partners Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,06 €
Average target price 10,50 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chairman-Executive Board & Group CEO
Jarno Vilponen Group Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Independent Director
Mia Ahlström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ20.12%185
STARBUCKS CORPORATION8.03%122 853
COMPASS GROUP PLC7.90%45 596
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.8.61%18 168
SODEXO8.63%15 634
HAIDILAO INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD.-18.84%12 912
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer