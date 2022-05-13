Log in
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
05/13 10:50:29 am EDT
8.090 EUR   +3.32%
10:50aFlagging notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Markets Act – Pertti Laine's indirect holding of the shares of NoHo Partners Plc has exceeded the 10% threshold
AQ
10:41aNOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Vilponen)
GL
10:41aNOHO PARTNERS PLC : Managers' transactions (Vilponen)
GL
NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Vilponen)

05/13/2022 | 10:41am EDT
NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 13 May 2022 17:40

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Vilponen)

The managers' transaction announcement is related to an arrangement in which NoHo Partners Plc's management and domestic investors obtained a loan with a right to conversion from Tesi and converted it into new shares of the Company. The Company has announced the subscription of shares on the basis of special rights related to this arrangement in a stock exchange release published today, 13 May 2022.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jarno Vilponen

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 14817/6/8

Transaction date: 2022-05-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: FINANCIAL INSTRUMENT LINKED TO A SHARE OR A DEBT INSTRUMENT

Instrument name: Special right entitling to shares

Nature of the transaction: OTHER

Description: Acquisition of a special right entitling to shares

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 20000 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A


Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and which became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 313 M 313 M
Net income 2022 8,53 M 8,89 M 8,89 M
Net Debt 2022 284 M 295 M 295 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 151 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 43,7%
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chief Executive Officer
Jarno Vilponen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Vice Chairman
Saku Tuominen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ2.76%157
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-40.24%80 168
COMPASS GROUP PLC4.03%37 475
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-17.57%15 490
SODEXO-8.95%10 682
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION-2.87%4 461