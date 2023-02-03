Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. NoHo Partners Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05:39:03 2023-02-03 am EST
7.600 EUR    0.00%
06:01aNoHo Partners Plc's Q1-Q4 2022 Financial Statements Release briefing on 16 February 2023 at 10 EET at Restaurant Café Savoy
GL
06:00aNoHo Partners Plc's Q1-Q4 2022 Financial Statements Release briefing on 16 February 2023 at 10 EET at Restaurant Café Savoy
AQ
01/18Helsinki Expo and Convention Centre chose NoHo Partners as its new strategic partner to renew its restaurant service
AQ
NoHo Partners Plc's Q1-Q4 2022 Financial Statements Release briefing on 16 February 2023 at 10 EET at Restaurant Café Savoy

02/03/2023 | 06:01am EST
NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 3 FEBRUARY 2023 AT 13:00 EET

NoHo Partners Plc's Q1-Q4 2022 Financial Statements Release briefing on 16 February 2023 at 10 EET at Restaurant Café Savoy

NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for 1 January – 31 December 2022 on Thursday 16 February 2023 approximately at 8:00 EET, after which it will be available at www.noho.fi/en.

A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on the same day at 10:00-11:00 EET at the restaurant Café Savoy (Eteläesplanadi 14, 00130 Helsinki).

At the event, NoHo Partners’ CEO Aku Vikström will present the company’s financial performance, key events, the current state of business and the outlook.

The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/q4-2022-result. During the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions online. The briefing will be held in Finnish. The recording of the briefing shall be available on the company’s website later on the same day.

Breakfast will be served on the venue starting at 9:30 EET. The event ends at 11:00 EET. Please register to the event by email to ir@noho.fi no later than by Monday 13 February 2023. 

Welcome!

Distribution:

Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


Financials
Sales 2022 312 M 341 M 341 M
Net income 2022 5,17 M 5,65 M 5,65 M
Net Debt 2022 302 M 330 M 330 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,6x
Yield 2022 2,59%
Capitalization 157 M 172 M 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 1 072
Free-Float 46,8%
Chart NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
NoHo Partners Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,60 €
Average target price 10,12 €
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chairman-Executive Board & Group CEO
Jarno Vilponen Group Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Independent Director
Mia Ahlström Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ13.26%172
STARBUCKS CORPORATION10.03%125 365
COMPASS GROUP PLC-1.67%40 498
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.6.93%18 003
SODEXO-1.39%14 084
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION6.52%5 019