NoHo Partners Plc to re-organise its Leadership Team

NoHo Partners Plc has re-organised the structure of its Leadership Team to accelerate its new growth strategy. With the changes made, the company seeks clearer accountability and allocation of resources behind its strategic growth platforms. At the same time, the company will strengthen the role of country-specific Leadership Teams and invest in the future growth and internationalisation of the Fast Food business. The company's strategy and its implementation, financing, acquisitions and procurement will be concentrated in the Group operations.

Aku Vikström will continue as the Group CEO and Chairman of the Group’s Executive Team. The other members of the Group’s Executive Team are Deputy CEO Jarno Suominen, CFO Jarno Vilponen and, as a new member, Director of the Fast Food business Tuomas Piirtola, whose task is to develop the scalable brand business in Finland and internationally. Piirtola, M. Sc. (Econ.), MBA, (b. 1980), will take up his duties from his current position as the Country Manager of Jysk Finland Oy. He has previously worked, among other things, as the head of the multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Plc in Finland and Central Europe, in international management positions at Tamro Plc and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.



In addition, the company has established four Leadership Teams with profit responsibility: Finland, Norway, Denmark and Fast Food.

Deputy CEO Jarno Suominen was appointed as the Country Director of Finland, CEO of NoHo Norway AS Karl-Henning Svendsen as the Country Director of Norway and CEO of Nordic Hospitality Partners Denmark AS Daniel Vesti Knuttel as the Country Director of Denmark. Juha Helminen, previously Director of International Operations, will continue as the company’s advisor in international acquisitions. The Country Directors and the Director of the Fast Food business report in their duties to the Group CEO.

The new Executive and Leadership Team structure will enter into force immediately.



The Group’s Executive Team as of 9 June 2022:

Aku Vikström

Group CEO, Chairman of the Executive Team



Jarno Suominen

Group Deputy CEO, Country Director, Finland



Jarno Vilponen

Group CFO



Tuomas Piirtola

Director, Fast Food business

The Leadership Team of Finland as of 9 June 2022:



Jarno Suominen

Group Deputy CEO, Country Director, Finland and the Chairman of the Finnish Leadership Team

Jarno Vilponen

Group CFO

Anne Kokkonen

HR Director

Tanja Virtanen

Business Group Director

Benjamin Gripenberg

Business Group Director

Paul Meli

Business Group Director

New members appointed to the Leadership Team of Finland:



Pauli Kouhia

Chief Development and Procurement Officer

Henri Virlander

Commercial Director

The Leadership Team of Norway as of 9 June 2022:



Karl-Henning Svendsen

Country Director, Chairman of the Norwegian Leadership Team



Eddy Egizarian

CFO



Morten Usterud

Head of Development



Emma Vernon

Director of Restaurant Operations



Anders Thorbjornsen

Director of Restaurant Operations



Jon Arne Høgset

Director of Restaurant Operations



Kaja M. Holmesland

Director of Restaurant Operations



The Leadership Team of Denmark as of 9 June 2022:



Daniel Vesti Knuttel

Country Director, Denmark, Chairman of the Danish Leadership Team



Eddy Egizarian

CFO



Helena Small

Director of Restaurant Operations



Anna Fauser

Director of Restaurant Operations



The Leadership Team of the Fast Food business as of 9 June 2022:



Tuomas Piirtola

Director, Fast Food business, Chairman of the Fast Food Leadership Team



Kaj Fagerholm

CFO



Anne Kokkonen

HR Director



Tero Kaikkonen

Chief Operating Officer



Peter Fagerholm

Advisor, Partner

