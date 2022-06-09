NoHo Partners Plc
STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 9 June 2022 at 10:15 a.m.
NoHo Partners Plc to re-organise its Leadership Team
NoHo Partners Plc has re-organised the structure of its Leadership Team to accelerate its new growth strategy. With the changes made, the company seeks clearer accountability and allocation of resources behind its strategic growth platforms. At the same time, the company will strengthen the role of country-specific Leadership Teams and invest in the future growth and internationalisation of the Fast Food business. The company's strategy and its implementation, financing, acquisitions and procurement will be concentrated in the Group operations.
Aku Vikström will continue as the Group CEO and Chairman of the Group’s Executive Team. The other members of the Group’s Executive Team are Deputy CEO Jarno Suominen, CFO Jarno Vilponen and, as a new member, Director of the Fast Food business Tuomas Piirtola, whose task is to develop the scalable brand business in Finland and internationally. Piirtola, M. Sc. (Econ.), MBA, (b. 1980), will take up his duties from his current position as the Country Manager of Jysk Finland Oy. He has previously worked, among other things, as the head of the multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser Plc in Finland and Central Europe, in international management positions at Tamro Plc and as a consultant at McKinsey & Company.
In addition, the company has established four Leadership Teams with profit responsibility: Finland, Norway, Denmark and Fast Food.
Deputy CEO Jarno Suominen was appointed as the Country Director of Finland, CEO of NoHo Norway AS Karl-Henning Svendsen as the Country Director of Norway and CEO of Nordic Hospitality Partners Denmark AS Daniel Vesti Knuttel as the Country Director of Denmark. Juha Helminen, previously Director of International Operations, will continue as the company’s advisor in international acquisitions. The Country Directors and the Director of the Fast Food business report in their duties to the Group CEO.
The new Executive and Leadership Team structure will enter into force immediately.
The Group’s Executive Team as of 9 June 2022:
Aku Vikström
Group CEO, Chairman of the Executive Team
Jarno Suominen
Group Deputy CEO, Country Director, Finland
Jarno Vilponen
Group CFO
Tuomas Piirtola
Director, Fast Food business
The Leadership Team of Finland as of 9 June 2022:
Jarno Suominen
Group Deputy CEO, Country Director, Finland and the Chairman of the Finnish Leadership Team
Jarno Vilponen
Group CFO
Anne Kokkonen
HR Director
Tanja Virtanen
Business Group Director
Benjamin Gripenberg
Business Group Director
Paul Meli
Business Group Director
New members appointed to the Leadership Team of Finland:
Pauli Kouhia
Chief Development and Procurement Officer
Henri Virlander
Commercial Director
The Leadership Team of Norway as of 9 June 2022:
Karl-Henning Svendsen
Country Director, Chairman of the Norwegian Leadership Team
Eddy Egizarian
CFO
Morten Usterud
Head of Development
Emma Vernon
Director of Restaurant Operations
Anders Thorbjornsen
Director of Restaurant Operations
Jon Arne Høgset
Director of Restaurant Operations
Kaja M. Holmesland
Director of Restaurant Operations
The Leadership Team of Denmark as of 9 June 2022:
Daniel Vesti Knuttel
Country Director, Denmark, Chairman of the Danish Leadership Team
Eddy Egizarian
CFO
Helena Small
Director of Restaurant Operations
Anna Fauser
Director of Restaurant Operations
The Leadership Team of the Fast Food business as of 9 June 2022:
Tuomas Piirtola
Director, Fast Food business, Chairman of the Fast Food Leadership Team
Kaj Fagerholm
CFO
Anne Kokkonen
HR Director
Tero Kaikkonen
Chief Operating Officer
Peter Fagerholm
Advisor, Partner
Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, Country Director of Finland, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655
NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.