Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. NoHo Partners Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  05/09 11:29:37 am EDT
8.060 EUR   +1.13%
01:01aNoHo Partners has established an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee
GL
04/29NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 Interim Report briefing on 10 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vanha Ylioppilastalo
GL
04/29NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 Interim Report briefing on 10 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vanha Ylioppilastalo
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NoHo Partners has established an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee

05/10/2022 | 01:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 May 2022 at 8:00

NoHo Partners has established an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee

NoHo Partners Plc’s Board of Directors has decided to establish an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in ensuring the legality, transparency and clarity of the company's financial reporting and accounting methods as well as the financial statements and other financial information provided by the company. Kai Seikku was elected as Chairman of the committee and Petri Olkinuora was elected as a member.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee assists the Board of Directors in matters related to the nomination and remuneration of the senior management and is responsible for preparing proposals for the election and remuneration of the Board members for the Annual General Meeting. In addition, the committee monitors and assesses the competitiveness of the company's remuneration and incentive schemes and their development. Yrjö Närhinen was elected as Chairman of the committee and Timo Laine and Mia Ahlström were elected as members.

The rules of procedure of the committees are described on the company's investor website at: www.noho.fi/en/investors/board-committees

Regarding the composition of the Audit Committee, the company differs from recommendation 15 of the Corporate Governance Code 2020 of Finnish listed companies, which requires that the committee has three members. The company considers that sufficient expertise for the Audit Committee is secured by two members. The committee may also seek views from outside the committee, if it so wishes.

The committees will take up their duties immediately. The remuneration for committee work is determined by the Annual General Meeting.

Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve a turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


All news about NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
01:01aNoHo Partners has established an Audit Committee and a Nomination and Remuneration Comm..
GL
04/29NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 Interim Report briefing on 10 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vanha ..
GL
04/29NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2022 Interim Report briefing on 10 May 2022 at 10 a.m. at Vanha ..
AQ
04/27Decisions by NoHo Partners Plc's Annual General Meeting
GL
04/27NoHo Partners Plc Approves Board Appointments
CI
04/13NoHo Partners' turnover for March 2022 was approximately MEUR 26 and operating cash flo..
GL
04/13NoHo Partners plc Announces Revenue Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
04/13NoHo Partners Oyj Announces Revenue Results for the Month of March 2022
CI
03/28Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of NoHo Partners Plc
AQ
03/28Shareholders' proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the number of members a..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 286 M 301 M 301 M
Net income 2022 9,48 M 9,99 M 9,99 M
Net Debt 2022 283 M 298 M 298 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 155 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
NoHo Partners Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,06 €
Average target price 9,90 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chief Executive Officer
Jarno Vilponen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Vice Chairman
Saku Tuominen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ4.59%164
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-34.58%88 862
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.06%37 118
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-13.64%15 905
SODEXO-9.86%11 066
JOLLIBEE FOODS CORPORATION0.46%4 745