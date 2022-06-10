Log in
NoHo Partners has published its sustainability programme and a report on its ESG principles

06/10/2022 | 03:31am EDT
NoHo Partners Plc

INVESTOR NEWS 10 June 2022 at 10:30

NoHo Partners has published its sustainability programme and a report on its ESG principles

NoHo Partners has published its sustainability programme and a report on its ESG principles. The sustainability report explains how NoHo Partners promoted environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives in 2021 and outlines how the company will implement sustainable business according to its sustainability programme in the coming years.

During 2021, NoHo Partners identified the most important focus areas related to the environment, social well-being and governance, built a roadmap of sustainability for the coming years and set targets for its operations. Next, the company will promote a comprehensive sustainability programme together with its personnel and key stakeholders.

The main focus areas of the sustainability work are sustainable procurements, reduction of environmental burden, taking responsibility for people and good governance. The impact of the sustainability programme is measured in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the results are reported annually.

NoHo Partners is one of the largest restaurant companies in the Nordic countries and an important Finnish and international player whose activities have a wide range of impacts on the whole of society. Together with its partners, the company is a major employer, experience provider and taxpayer. NoHo Partners' vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe and to grow into this role responsibly and profitably.

“The fight for a healthy planet requires a change in the behavior of people and businesses. As a major employer, urban developer and actor in the food chain, we want to play our part in accelerating this change. By setting concrete goals for ourselves and making them public, we are better able to guide our thinking and, above all, our actions from a sustainable perspective. Profitable and sustainable growth can only be based on responsible business,” says NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström.

The report is attached to this release and published on the company's website.

Additional information:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Anne Kokkonen, HR Director, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 50 547 3849

Distribution:
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.

