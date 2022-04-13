Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. NoHo Partners Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOHO   FI4000064332

NOHO PARTNERS OYJ

(NOHO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/12 11:29:51 am EDT
7.830 EUR   -0.38%
03/28Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of NoHo Partners Plc
AQ
03/28Shareholders' proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the number of members and composition of the Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc
AQ
03/28Noho Partners plc Announces Resignation of Tomi Terho and Saku Tuominen from Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NoHo Partners' turnover for March 2022 was approximately MEUR 26 and operating cash flow was approximately MEUR 3.5

04/13/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 April 2022 at 8:30

NoHo Partners’ turnover for March 2022 was approximately MEUR 26 and operating cash flow was approximately MEUR 3.5

NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover in March 2022 was approximately MEUR 26, representing growth of approximately 515 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2021 and approximately 25 per cent compared to the corresponding period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic. Operating cash flow in March 2022 was approximately MEUR 3.5.

NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström:

“Customer demand and business recovery continued to be strong in March. Our turnover was approximately MEUR 26 and the operating cash flow generated by this was approximately MEUR 3.5. In March, the turnover was higher than expected, especially in our strategic growth areas in Norway, and the Nokia Arena and Friends & Brgrs openings. For April, we expect our turnover to continue to grow to approximately MEUR 28 and our operating cash flow to exceed MEUR 4. In the second quarter of the year, we also expect the corporate sales market to gradually recover.”

The Group will report on the development of its business in April 2022 in connection with its January–March 2022 interim report. The company will provide monthly reports on the development of its business under these exceptional circumstances until further notice. The company will publish information on the development of its business on a monthly basis as investor news in the future.

More information is available from:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish Group specialising in restaurant services which was established in 1996. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and which became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The company aims to achieve a turnover of approximately MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.


All news about NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
03/28Notice convening the Annual General Meeting of NoHo Partners Plc
AQ
03/28Shareholders' proposals to the Annual General Meeting regarding the number of members a..
AQ
03/28Noho Partners plc Announces Resignation of Tomi Terho and Saku Tuominen from Board of D..
CI
03/22The Board of Directors of NoHo Partners Plc has resolved to extend the third earning pe..
AQ
03/17NoHo Partners Plc's Financial Statements, Corporate Governance Statement and Remunerati..
AQ
03/11NoHo Partners' turnover for February 2022 was over MEUR 15 and operating cash flow turn..
AQ
03/11NoHo Partners' turnover for February 2022 was over MEUR 15 and operating cash flow turn..
GL
03/11NoHo Partners Oyj Announces Sales Results for the Month of February 2022
CI
02/17NOHO PARTNERS PLC'S FINANCIAL STATEM : Operating loss for 2021 was MEUR 0.9 – the fo..
AQ
02/17NoHo Partners Oyj Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 264 M 286 M 286 M
Net income 2022 6,38 M 6,93 M 6,93 M
Net Debt 2022 290 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 151 M 164 M 164 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 1 497
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Duration : Period :
NoHo Partners Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 7,83 €
Average target price 9,40 €
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aku Vikström Chief Executive Officer
Jarno Vilponen Chief Financial Officer
Timo Laine Chairman
Petri Altti Sakari Olkinuora Vice Chairman
Saku Tuominen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOHO PARTNERS OYJ3.15%164
STARBUCKS CORPORATION-31.79%91 782
COMPASS GROUP PLC-0.42%38 236
DARDEN RESTAURANTS, INC.-13.34%16 283
SODEXO S.A.-10.12%11 002
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED-22.35%4 807