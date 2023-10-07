Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited announced that the Board of Directors reconstituted the Audit Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee through Resolution passed by Circulation on October 7, 2023 on account of resignation and appointment of New Directors. Accordingly, post reconstitution, the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholders Relationship Committee have comprised with the following Members: Audit Committee: Ms. Jayashree Ramaswamy, Non-Executive Director, as Chairman Mr. Nand Kishore, Non-Executive Director, as Member, Mr. Manish Kumar Agarwal, Non-Executive Director, as Member, Mr. Dheeraj Kumar, Executive Director, as Member; Nomination & Remuneration Committee: Mr. Manish Kumar Agarwal, Non-Executive Director, as Chairman, Mr. Nand Kishore, Non-Executive Director, as Member, Mr. Kazim Raza Khan, Non-Executive Director, as Member; Stakeholders Relationship Committee: Mr. Rakesh Chatterjee, Non-Executive Director, as Chairman, Mr. Kazim Raza Khan, Non-Executive Director, as Member, Mr. Manish Kumar Agarwal, Non-Executive Director, as Member.
Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited Announces Re-Constitution of Committees
October 07, 2023 at 05:39 am EDT
