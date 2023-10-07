Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the development, establishment, construction, operating and maintaining a project relating to the construction of the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge under the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis. The Delhi Noida Toll Bridge comprises the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge, adjoining roads and other related facilities, MayurVihar Link Road, and the Ashram flyover, which has been constructed at the landfall of the Delhi Noida Toll Bridge. The Company's project, the Delhi Noida Bridge (DND Flyway) is an approximately eight-lane, 7.5 kilometers (km) tolled facility across the Yamuna River, connecting Noida to South Delhi with a four-lane, A 1.7 km link connecting the DND Flyway to Mayur Vihar. The Company's subsidiary is ITNL Toll Management Services Limited.