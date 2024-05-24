May 24 , 2024
The General Manager
Mr. K Hari
Corporate Relations Department
Listing Department
Bombay Stock Exchange Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor
Towers Dalal Street, Fort
Plot No. C/1, G Block
Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra
(E) Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip Code No. 532481
Scrip Code No. NOIDA TOLL EQ
Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024.
Dear Sir/Madam,
Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulation") this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited ("the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2024 has inter alia approved the following:
- Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024.
- Auditor's Report on the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024.
- Declaration on Auditor's Report with Unmodified Opinion.
The above results duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee, have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 02:45 p.m.
A copy of the above is being uploaded on the website of BSE / NSE and the Company's website at www.ntbcl.com.
Further, the Trading Window for share dealings by Directors/Insiders of Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. will be opened on Monday, May 27, 2024, 48 hours after the publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Intimation for the same has been sent to all concerned.
This is for your information and record.
Thanking You
For Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited
GAGAN SINGHAL
Digitally signed by
GAGAN SINGHAL Date: 2024.05.24 14:39:14 +05'30'
Gagan Singhal
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Mem No. F7525
Encl: A/a
Corporate Off.: Toll Plaza, DND Flyway, Noida-201 301, U.P. INDIA Phone: 0120-2516495
Regd. Off.: Toll Plaza, Mayur Vihar Link Road, New Delhi - 110091, INDIA
Website: www.ntbcl.com
Email: ntbcl@ntbcl.com
CIN: L45101DL1996PLC315772
Sub: Declaration pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure
Requirements) Regulations, 2015
I, Rajiv Jain, Chief Financial Officer of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (CIN L45101DL1996PLC315772) having its registered office at Toll Plaza, Mayur Vihar Link Road, New Delhi - 110091, in terms of the provisions of Regulations 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, confirm and declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, N. M. Raiji & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 108296W) have issued an Audit Report with unmodified opinion on the Audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024
This declaration is for your information and record.
For Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited
RAJIV JAIN
Digitally signed by RAJIV JAIN Date: 2024.05.24 14:40:16 +05'30'
Rajiv Jain
Chief Financial Officer
Vinay Dattatray Balse
Digitally signed by Vinay Dattatray Balse Date: 2024.05.24 13:53:59 +05'30'
Independent Auditor's Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Audited Standalone Financial Results of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
To the Board of Directors of
Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited
Opinion
We have audited the accompanying Statement of Standalone Financial Results of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited (the "Company"), for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (the "Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Statement:
- is presented in accordance with the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; and
- gives a true and fair view, in conformity with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the net loss and total comprehensive income and other financial information of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act"). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Results" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI's Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
