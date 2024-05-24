May 24 , 2024 The General Manager Mr. K Hari Corporate Relations Department Listing Department Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. 1st Floor, New Trading Ring Rotunda Building Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor Towers Dalal Street, Fort Plot No. C/1, G Block Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E) Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code No. 532481 Scrip Code No. NOIDA TOLL EQ

Sub: Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 24, 2024.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ("Listing Regulation") this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited ("the Company) at their Meeting held today i.e. May 24, 2024 has inter alia approved the following:

Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Auditor's Report on the Audited Financial Result for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Declaration on Auditor's Report with Unmodified Opinion.

The above results duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee, have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:00 a.m. and concluded at 02:45 p.m.

A copy of the above is being uploaded on the website of BSE / NSE and the Company's website at www.ntbcl.com.

Further, the Trading Window for share dealings by Directors/Insiders of Noida Toll Bridge Co. Ltd. will be opened on Monday, May 27, 2024, 48 hours after the publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024. Intimation for the same has been sent to all concerned.

This is for your information and record.

Thanking You

For Noida Toll Bridge Company Limited