Certain Shares of Noile-Immune Biotech Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 24-DEC-2023.

Details:

During the period up to the 180th day (December 24, 2023) (hereinafter referred to as the "lockup period"), without the prior written consent of the Joint Global Coordinator, the Company's common stock may not be transferred, loaned or We plan to provide a written promise that we will not dispose of the shares (excluding the lending of the Company's common stock for the secondary offering by way of over-allotment, etc.).