Nok Airlines : Notification of a relocation of head office of Nok Airline Public Company Limited.

Ref. BOD045/2563

18 December 2020

Subject: Notification of a relocation of head office of Nok Airline Public Company Limited. Attention: The president of the stock exchange of Thailand

Nok Airline Public Company Limited would like to notify its relocation of new head office, effective from 21 December 2020 onwards,

Details as per followings

Existing Office

Nok Airline Public Company Limited

3 Rajanakarn Building, 17th Floor, South Sathorn Road, Yanawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand 10120 Phone: +(66) 2627-2000 Fax: +(66) 2286-9830

New Office

Nok Airline Public Company Limited

222 Don Mueang International Airport, Central Building, Room No.4235, 4th Floor, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Sanambin Sub-district, Don Mueang District,Bangkok, Thailand 10210 Phone: +(66) 2627-2000

Please be informed accordingly Your Faithfully,

-Wutthiphum Jurangkool-

(Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.) Chief Executive Officer