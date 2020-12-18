Nok Airlines : Notification of a relocation of head office of Nok Airline Public Company Limited.

Ref. BOD045/2563
18 December 2020
|
Subject:
|
Notification of a relocation of head office of Nok Airline Public Company Limited.
|
Attention:
|
The president of the stock exchange of Thailand
Nok Airline Public Company Limited would like to notify its relocation of new head office, effective from 21 December 2020 onwards,
Details as per followings
Existing Office
Nok Airline Public Company Limited
3 Rajanakarn Building, 17th Floor, South Sathorn Road, Yanawa, Sathorn, Bangkok, Thailand 10120 Phone: +(66) 2627-2000 Fax: +(66) 2286-9830
New Office
Nok Airline Public Company Limited
222 Don Mueang International Airport, Central Building, Room No.4235, 4th Floor, Vibhavadi Rangsit Road, Sanambin Sub-district, Don Mueang District,Bangkok, Thailand 10210 Phone: +(66) 2627-2000
Please be informed accordingly Your Faithfully,
-Wutthiphum Jurangkool-
(Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.) Chief Executive Officer
