Nok Airlines Public : Disclose the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2020 on Corporate Website

REF: PQ 030/2020

20 August 2020

Subject : Disclose the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2020 on Corporate Website

Attention : President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Reference to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2020 of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") which was held on 6 August 2020, 09.30 hrs. at Jupiter Room, 3rd floor, the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel, located at 99 Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, Lak Si, Don Mueang, Bangkok.

The Company would like to inform you that the Company has prepared the Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for the year 2020 within 14 days from the day of the shareholders' meeting, and has disclosed the minutes of such meeting to the shareholders via the website of the Company (www.nokair.com/investor_relations/)for the shareholders to consider for acknowledgement. The Company shall give an opportunity for the shareholders to give opinions and make additional amendments to the minutes of the meeting, please contact Investor Relations Department, email : nok_ir.@nokair.com, from 20 August 2020 to 18 September 2020. In addition, the Company will not include the agenda of considering and certifying the minutes of the meeting in the next shareholders' meeting.

