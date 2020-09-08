Nok Airlines Public : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

-Translation-
REF : BOD036/2020
3 September 2020
Subject : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation
Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons to clarify the company's performance, details as follows:
|
Date
|
:
|
14 September 2020
|
Register
|
:
|
13:30 - 14:00 hrs.
|
Meeting
|
:
|
14:00 - 15:00 hrs.
|
Venue
|
:
|
Meeting Room No. 3
|
Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor
|
No.3, South Sathorn Road
|
Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.
Please be informed accordingly. Yours Faithfully,
- Wutthiphum Jurangkool - (Dr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool) Chief Executive Officer
