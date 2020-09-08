Log in
Nok Airlines Public : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

09/08/2020 | 07:35am EDT

-Translation-

REF : BOD036/2020

3 September 2020

Subject : Notification convening date of the Public Presentation

Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited would like to inform that the Company convening date of the Public Presentation for investors and related persons to clarify the company's performance, details as follows:

Date

:

14 September 2020

Register

:

13:30 - 14:00 hrs.

Meeting

:

14:00 - 15:00 hrs.

Venue

:

Meeting Room No. 3

Rajanakarn Building, 8th Floor

No.3, South Sathorn Road

Yannawa, Sathorn, Bangkok 10210.

Please be informed accordingly. Yours Faithfully,

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool - (Dr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool) Chief Executive Officer

