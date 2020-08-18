Nok Airlines Public : Plan and Progress Report on 'C' Sign

-Translation-

REF : BOD035/2020

18 August 2020

Subject: Plan and Progress Report on 'C' Sign

Attention: The president of the stock exchange of Thailand

Nok Airline Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform that the Company convened the Public Presentation to provide information to shareholders and related persons on 1 8 August 2 0 2 0 as the Company's securities have been posted C sign ("Caution") due to the financial statements for Q1/ 2020 for the period ending

31 March 2020 has the proportion of shareholders' equity less than 50% of paid-up capital along with the filing for the Company's rehabilitation request on 30 July 2020. The essence can be summarized as follow:

The causes

The implementation of new accounting standard on leasing contract which came into effect on 1 January 2020 resulting in losses from revenue recognition on foreign exchange as the company holds long-term contracts in foreign currencies. The liquidation of NokScoot Company Limited (Subsidiary) on 2 0 July 2 0 2 0 resulting in loss incurred from subsidiary's liquidation. The on-going outbreak of Covid-1 9 which results in the lock-down and social distancing measures. Of which create a significant reduction in air transport demand and the Company's revenue. Prevailing fixed costs including aircraft leasing and maintenance with reduced incomes causing adverse impact on the company's liquidity situation.

Measures to Resolve the C Sign Listing