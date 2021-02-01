Nok Airlines : Report on the utilization of increased capital

- Translation -

Ref. PE 001/2564

1 February 2021

Subject: Report on the utilization of increased capital

To: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") issued and allotted 888,147,358 new shares to existing shareholders of the Company with a par value of Baht 1.00 per share at the price of Baht 2.50 per share and 620,670,967 shares were subscribed. The gross and net proceeds the Company received from offer for sales of its newly issued ordinary shares on February 11, 2020 were Baht 1,551,677,417.50 and Baht 1,548,238,284.50, respectively.

The Company thus would like to report the uses of such funds as follows;