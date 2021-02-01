Log in
NOK AIRLINES

(NOK)
Nok Airlines : Report on the utilization of increased capital

02/01/2021 | 11:08am EST
- Translation -

Ref.

PE 001/2564

1 February 2021

Subject: Report on the utilization of increased capital

To: President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") issued and allotted 888,147,358 new shares to existing shareholders of the Company with a par value of Baht 1.00 per share at the price of Baht 2.50 per share and 620,670,967 shares were subscribed. The gross and net proceeds the Company received from offer for sales of its newly issued ordinary shares on February 11, 2020 were Baht 1,551,677,417.50 and Baht 1,548,238,284.50, respectively.

The Company thus would like to report the uses of such funds as follows;

(Unit: Million Baht)

Objectives

Net cash

Actual Use as of

Outstanding

received

31 December 2021

Balance (Bath)

For working capital, reduction of loan amounts, aircrafts

1,548.23

1,548.23

0

fleet improvement, and support expansion of new routes and

networks

Please be informed accordingly.

Your Faithfully

- Wutthiphum Jurangkool -

Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

Authorized to sign on behalf of the Company

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 16:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
