NOK AIRLINES

(NOK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand - 11/30
0.67 THB   +1.52%
Nok Airlines : Resignation of Director

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
-Translation-

REF : BOD043/2020

1 December 2020

Subject : Resignation of Director

Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you as follows:

  • 1. Mrs. Chiraporn Chemnasiri, Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has resigned, effective date is from 30 November 2020 onwards.

  • 2. ACM. Dr. Nopporn Chandawanich, Director and Member of the Executive Committee has resigned, effective date is from 1 December 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signed -

(Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.)

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 16:08:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 19 693 M 651 M 651 M
Net income 2019 -2 051 M -67,8 M -67,8 M
Net Debt 2019 2 343 M 77,5 M 77,5 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,93x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 2 499 M 82,5 M 82,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,33x
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 11,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Wutthiphum Jurangkool Chief Executive & Operating Officer, Director
Prasert Bunsumpun Chairman
Nuanwan Bhuprasert Chief Financial Officer
Apichart Chirabandhu Independent Director
Visit Tantisunthorn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOK AIRLINES-66.50%83
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-31.17%25 565
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC4.44%20 550
AIR CHINA LIMITED-20.73%15 625
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.16%13 213
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-48.86%13 109
