Nok Airlines : Resignation of Director

-Translation-

REF : BOD043/2020

1 December 2020

Subject : Resignation of Director

Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you as follows:

1. Mrs. Chiraporn Chemnasiri, Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has resigned, effective date is from 30 November 2020 onwards.

2. ACM. Dr. Nopporn Chandawanich, Director and Member of the Executive Committee has resigned, effective date is from 1 December 2020 onwards.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

- Signed -

(Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.)

Chief Executive Officer