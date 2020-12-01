Nok Airlines : Resignation of Director

-Translation-
REF : BOD043/2020
1 December 2020
Subject : Resignation of Director
Attention : President of The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Nok Airlines Public Company Limited ("the Company") would like to inform you as follows:
-
1. Mrs. Chiraporn Chemnasiri, Independent Director, Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has resigned, effective date is from 30 November 2020 onwards.
-
2. ACM. Dr. Nopporn Chandawanich, Director and Member of the Executive Committee has resigned, effective date is from 1 December 2020 onwards.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
- Signed -
(Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.)
Chief Executive Officer
