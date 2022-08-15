Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Nok Airlines
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOK   TH4601010002

NOK AIRLINES

(NOK)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-06-30
1.040 THB   -29.73%
Nok Airlines : SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

08/15/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
SET announces that APEX NOK PACE and TSF do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022

SET announces the listed companies which do not submit the financial reports for the first 6 months of 2022 within specified period as the following.

  1. APEX DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (APEX) 1/
  2. NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK) 1/ 2/
  3. PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE) 1/ 2/
  4. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF) 1/
    Currently, the securities of these 4 companies have been suspended from trading by SET.

August 16, 2022

---------------------------------------------------

1/ The listed company which is subject to possible delisting as performance or financial positions fit the criteria for possible delisting. 2/ The listed company which is during rehabilitation process under the Bankruptcy Act.

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 02:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 6 597 M - -
Net income 2020 -7 991 M - -
Net Debt 2020 12 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,52x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 878 M 109 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart NOK AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Nok Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wutthiphum Jurangkool Director, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Suthee Chulajata Chief Operating Officer
Prinya Waiwatana Independent Director
Chavalit Uttasart Director
Kasemsan Veerakul Director & Chief Strategic Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOK AIRLINES0.00%110
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.42%25 427
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-10.44%22 020
AIR CHINA LIMITED19.49%18 588
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.36%14 846
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-7.28%14 482