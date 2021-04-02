Log in
Nok Airlines : Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of April 1, 2021

04/02/2021 | 07:38am EDT
Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of April 1, 2021

Under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) requires all listed companies to submit their Financial Statements, Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1) and Annual Reports (Form 56-2) within given deadlines.

However, as of April 1, 2021, seven listed companies still have not submitted the required documents within the deadlines. Investors and other interested parties are hereby advised accordingly.

Company names

F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2

Number of

not yet Submitted

days overdue

1. INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

FS Q1/17

1,417

(IFEC)

FS Q2/17

1,325

Auditor :

FS Q3/17

1,234

Mr.Chaiyuth Angsuwithaya

Form 56-1, 2017

1,095

Mrs. Natsarak Sarochanunjeen

Form 56-2, 2017

1,067

Miss Daranee Somkamnerd

FS Q1/18

1,052

Miss Jarunee Nuammae

FS Q2/18

961

Mr.Siramate Akkharachotkullanun

FS Q3/18

869

A.M.T. & Associates

Form 56-1, 2018

731

Chief Executive Officer :

Form 56-2, 2018

702

Mr. Thavich Taychanavakul

FS Q1/19

687

FS Q2/19

596

FS Q3/19

504

Form 56-1, 2019

366

Form 56-2, 2019

336

Financial reports for the first 6 months of 2020

230

FS Yearly 2020

31

Form 56-1, 2020

1

2. POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)

Form 56-1, 2016

1,462

Auditor :

Form 56-2, 2016

1,430

Dr. Sirada Jarutkanont

FS Q1/17

1,417

Mr. Banjong Pitchprasath

FS Q2/17

1,325

Ms. Kemnan Jaichuen

FS Q3/17

1,234

Mr. Kraisit Silapamongkolkul

FS Yearly 2017

1,128

Siam Truth Audit Company Limited

Form 56-1, 2017

1,095

Chairman Of The Board Of Directors :

Form 56-2, 2017

1,067

Mr. Tischuan Nanavaratorn

FS Q1/18

1,052

FS Q2/18

961

FS Q3/18

869

FS Yearly 2018

763

Form 56-1, 2018

731

Form 56-2, 2018

702

FS Q1/19

687

FS Q2/19

596

FS Q3/19

504

FS Yearly 2019

395

Form 56-1, 2019

366

Form 56-2, 2019

336

FS Q1/20

321

FS Q2/20

230

FS Q3/20

136

FS Yearly 2020

31

Form 56-1, 2020

1

Company names

F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2

Number of

not yet Submitted

days overdue

3. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)

Form 56-1, 2018

731

Auditor :

Form 56-2, 2018

702

Miss Suphaphorn Mangjit

Form 56-1, 2019

366

Mr. Joompoth Priratanakorn

Form 56-2, 2019

336

Mrs. Suvimol Krittayakiern

Form 56-1, 2020

1

D I A International Audit Co.,Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer (Acting) :

Mr. Jesada Supasai

4. PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE)

Financial reports for the first 6 months of 2020

230

Auditor :

FS Yearly 2020

1

Mr. Chatchai Kasemsrithanawat

Form 56-1, 2020

1

Mrs. Chonlaros Suntiasvaraporn

Miss Siraporn Ouaanunkun

Ey Office Limited

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Sorapoj Techakraisri

5. GROUP LEASE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GL)

FS Yearly 2020

31

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2020

1

Ms. Thitima Pongchaiyong

Miss Orawan Chotviriyakul

Mr. Chokechai Ngamwutikul

Kpmg Phoomchai Audit Limited

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Riki Ishigami

6. MAX METAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MAX)

FS Yearly 2020

31

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2020

1

Ms. Waraporn Phanpakdeenupong

Ms. Chonthicha Lertwilai

Miss Waraporn Intaraprasit

Miss Wanraya Puttasatiean

Cwwp Company Company Limited

Chief Executive Office (Acting)

Mr. Chatree Chuensuksinsup

7. NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK)

FS Yearly 2020

31

Auditor :

Form 56-1, 2020

1

Mr. Kiatniyom Kuntisook

Miss Wimolporn Boonyusthian

Mr. Suphamit Techamontrikul

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd.

Chief Executive Officer :

Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool

Note :

Tongkah Harbour Public Company Limited (THL) granted deadline extension for submission of yearly financial statement ending December 31, 2020, Annual Registration Statement 2020 (Form 56-1) and Annual Report 2020 (Form 56-2) from The Securities and Exchange Commission. The submission is extended to June 30, 2021

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 11:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
