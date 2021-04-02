Nok Airlines : Listed company that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of April 1, 2021
Under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535 (1992), the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) requires all listed companies to submit their Financial Statements, Annual Registration Statement (Form 56-1) and Annual Reports (Form 56-2) within given deadlines.
However, as of April 1, 2021, seven listed companies still have not submitted the required documents within the deadlines. Investors and other interested parties are hereby advised accordingly.
Company names
F/S, Form 56-1,Form56-2
Number of
not yet Submitted
days overdue
1. INTER FAR EAST ENERGY CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
FS Q1/17
1,417
(IFEC)
FS Q2/17
1,325
Auditor :
FS Q3/17
1,234
Mr.Chaiyuth Angsuwithaya
Form 56-1, 2017
1,095
Mrs. Natsarak Sarochanunjeen
Form 56-2, 2017
1,067
Miss Daranee Somkamnerd
FS Q1/18
1,052
Miss Jarunee Nuammae
FS Q2/18
961
Mr.Siramate Akkharachotkullanun
FS Q3/18
869
A.M.T. & Associates
Form 56-1, 2018
731
Chief Executive Officer :
Form 56-2, 2018
702
Mr. Thavich Taychanavakul
FS Q1/19
687
FS Q2/19
596
FS Q3/19
504
Form 56-1, 2019
366
Form 56-2, 2019
336
Financial reports for the first 6 months of 2020
230
FS Yearly 2020
31
Form 56-1, 2020
1
2. POLARIS CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (POLAR)
Form 56-1, 2016
1,462
Auditor :
Form 56-2, 2016
1,430
Dr. Sirada Jarutkanont
FS Q1/17
1,417
Mr. Banjong Pitchprasath
FS Q2/17
1,325
Ms. Kemnan Jaichuen
FS Q3/17
1,234
Mr. Kraisit Silapamongkolkul
FS Yearly 2017
1,128
Siam Truth Audit Company Limited
Form 56-1, 2017
1,095
Chairman Of The Board Of Directors :
Form 56-2, 2017
1,067
Mr. Tischuan Nanavaratorn
FS Q1/18
1,052
FS Q2/18
961
FS Q3/18
869
FS Yearly 2018
763
Form 56-1, 2018
731
Form 56-2, 2018
702
FS Q1/19
687
FS Q2/19
596
FS Q3/19
504
FS Yearly 2019
395
Form 56-1, 2019
366
Form 56-2, 2019
336
FS Q1/20
321
FS Q2/20
230
FS Q3/20
136
FS Yearly 2020
31
Form 56-1, 2020
1
3. THREE SIXTY FIVE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (TSF)
Form 56-1, 2018
731
Auditor :
Form 56-2, 2018
702
Miss Suphaphorn Mangjit
Form 56-1, 2019
366
Mr. Joompoth Priratanakorn
Form 56-2, 2019
336
Mrs. Suvimol Krittayakiern
Form 56-1, 2020
1
D I A International Audit Co.,Ltd.
Chief Executive Officer (Acting) :
Mr. Jesada Supasai
4. PACE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (PACE)
Financial reports for the first 6 months of 2020
230
Auditor :
FS Yearly 2020
1
Mr. Chatchai Kasemsrithanawat
Form 56-1, 2020
1
Mrs. Chonlaros Suntiasvaraporn
Miss Siraporn Ouaanunkun
Ey Office Limited
Chief Executive Officer :
Mr. Sorapoj Techakraisri
5. GROUP LEASE PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (GL)
FS Yearly 2020
31
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2020
1
Ms. Thitima Pongchaiyong
Miss Orawan Chotviriyakul
Mr. Chokechai Ngamwutikul
Kpmg Phoomchai Audit Limited
Chief Executive Officer :
Mr. Riki Ishigami
6. MAX METAL CORPORATION PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (MAX)
FS Yearly 2020
31
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2020
1
Ms. Waraporn Phanpakdeenupong
Ms. Chonthicha Lertwilai
Miss Waraporn Intaraprasit
Miss Wanraya Puttasatiean
Cwwp Company Company Limited
Chief Executive Office (Acting)
Mr. Chatree Chuensuksinsup
7. NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED (NOK)
FS Yearly 2020
31
Auditor :
Form 56-1, 2020
1
Mr. Kiatniyom Kuntisook
Miss Wimolporn Boonyusthian
Mr. Suphamit Techamontrikul
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Jaiyos Audit Co., Ltd.
Chief Executive Officer :
Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool
Note :
Tongkah Harbour Public Company Limited (THL) granted deadline extension for submission of yearly financial statement ending December 31, 2020, Annual Registration Statement 2020 (Form 56-1) and Annual Report 2020 (Form 56-2) from The Securities and Exchange Commission. The submission is extended to June 30, 2021