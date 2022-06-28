Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Nok Airlines Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOK   TH4601010002

NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(NOK)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2021-06-30
1.040 THB   -29.73%
10:21aNOK AIRLINES PUBLIC : Report on the progress of the implementation of the Business Rehabilitation Plan during the period of 29 March 2022 till 28 June 2022 (the 3rd quarter of the 1st year)
PU
06/12Nok Air to Halt Flights to Betong Airport Unless It Receives Further Government Aid
MT
06/01NOK AIRLINES PUBLIC : Listed companies that fails to submit information and report under section 56 as of May 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nok Airlines Public : Report on the progress of the implementation of the Business Rehabilitation Plan during the period of 29 March 2022 till 28 June 2022 (the 3rd quarter of the 1st year)

06/28/2022 | 10:21am EDT
โทรศัพท์ 02 627 2

-Translation-

Ref. BOD027/2022

28 June 2022

RE:

Report on the progress of the implementation of the Business Rehabilitation Plan during the period of 29

March 2022 till 28 June 2022 (The 3rd quarter of the 1st year)

To:

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

On 29 September 2022, the Central Bankruptcy Court has issued an order to approve Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") Rehabilitation Plan and its amendment which had been accepted by during Creditors' meeting. As the Plan is approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court, 4 Plan Administrators which consists of Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Mr. Tai Chong Yih, Mr. Prinya Waiwatana and Mr. Chavalit Uttasart. From the date of Central Bankruptcy Court approval, Plan Administrators have fully and effectively implemented the Plan. The implementation of the Business Rehabilitation Plan during the period of 29 March 2022 till 28 June 2022 as follows;

Creditor payment

According to treatment of creditors stated in Article 7 in Businesss Rehabiltiation Plan, after got Finalised Order in during the period between 29 March 2022 and 28 June 2022, the Plan Administrators has made the repayment according to conditions stated in the Businesss Rehabiltiation Plan for 1,757,297.50 US Dollars and 262,051.94 THB including issued credit vouchers for passengers to utilize in lieu of cash, for purchase of air tickets, good and/or services for 41,471.15 THB.

From the above implementation by the Company and the Plan Administrators which indicated performance and ability for Business Rehabilitation Plan implementation including travelling situation which is getting better, so the Company expects that overall business will be recovered in 2022 which will be a factor to support airline business to return to normal and efficient business.

The Company will report on the progress of the rehabilitation including progress on any other matters.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Wutthiphum Jurangkool- (Wutthiphum Jurangkool, Ph.D.) Chief Executive Officer

บริษัท สายการบินนกแอร/ จำกัด (มหาชน) 222 อาคารส:วนกลาง ห>องเลขที่ 4235 ชั้น 4 ถ.วิภาวดีรังสิต แขวงสนามบิน เขตดอนเมือง10 กรุงเทพฯ 102 Nok Airlines Public Company Limited 222 Central Block Building, 4th Floor, Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd., Sanambin, Don Muang, 10210

Disclaimer

Nok Airlines pcl published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
