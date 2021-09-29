Log in
Nok Airlines Public : The Central Bankruptcy Court's order to approve the Rehabilitation Plan of Nok Airlines Public Company Limited and a summary of essential parts of the Plan

09/29/2021 | 06:22am EDT
-Translation-

Ref. BOD025/2021

29 September 2021

RE:

The Central Bankruptcy Court's order to approve the Rehabilitation Plan of Nok Airlines Public Company

Limited and a summary of essential parts of the Plan

To:

President,

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Central Bankruptcy Court issued an order for Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") to proceed with rehabilitation and appointed the Planners as proposed by the Company on 4 November 2020 subsequently by the business rehabilitation plan and its amendment were accepted by the Creditors' meeting on 4 August 2021.

The Company would like to report that today (29 September 2021) which the Central Bankruptcy Court has set as the Court's order hearing on the Rehabilitation Plan. After considered on the Rehabilitation Plan, its amendment, objections against the Plan and Planners' clarification including the Official Receiver's opinion on serveral issues, the Central Bankruptcy Court issued an order to approve the Plan which and its amendment which had been accepted by during Creditors' meeting on 4 August 2021. As the Plan is approved by the Central Bankruptcy Court, the following Plan Administrators who were proposed on the Plan are appointed by the Central Bankruptcy Court.

  1. Mr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool
  2. Mr. Tai Chong Yih
  3. Mr. Prinya Waiwatana
  4. Mr. Chavalit Uttasart

The Plan Administrators are authorized to operate the business, manage the Company's assets and implement the Plan. The Company confidence that the Plan Administrators will successfully implement of the Plan soon. The Company will report on the progress of the rehabilitation including progress on any other matters.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

-Wutthiphum Jurangkool- (Dr. Wutthiphum Jurangkool) Chief Executive Officer

บริษัท สายการบินนกแอรจำกัด (มหาชน) 222 อาคารสวนกลาง หองเลขที่4235 ชั้น 4 ถ.วิภาวดีรังสิต แขวงสนามบิน เขตดอนเมือง กรุงเทพฯ 10210 Nok Airlines Public Company Limited 222 Central Block Building, 4th Floor, Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd., Sanambin, Don Muang, 10210

