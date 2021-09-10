Nok Airlines Public : direction for shareholder equity less than zero

-Translation-

Ref. BOD023/2021

10 September 2021 RE: Nok Airlines Public Company Limited's direction for shareholder equity less than zero To: President, The Stock Exchange of Thailand

On 9 September 2021, the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET") notified Nok Airlines Public Company Limited (the "Company") that NOK's securities is subject to possible delisting (NC Stage 1) according to the SET's regulations on the Delisting of a Listed Company. The Company would like to clarify that, besides the business rehabilitation process according to Central Bankruptcy Court under the Bankruptcy Act B.E.2483 (1940) (as amended) which will help the Company for restructuring of debt, cost and organization to achieve the most benefit for all stakeholders, the Company also has the following measures to resolve the possibility of delisting;

1. Measures to make the shareholder equity become greater than zero

The Company has plan for capital restructuring by increasing the capital according to the rehabilitation plan to ensure that the Company's business will resume efficiently and get the most benefit, which will drive the shareholder equity to be become greater than zero.

2. Measures to generate net profit from normal business operatio beased on its core business Other than capital restructuring plan previously mentioned, the Company also has plan for debt

restructuring to bring the most benefit to the Company by reducing debt according to rehabilitation plan including improving effectiveness on following relevant major points;

Improvement of fleet and type of aircraft utilization to be suitable for current situation to reduce cost and increase efficient management especially the major costs of airline business which are fuel and maintenance. Amendment of aircraft lease agreements and negotiatetion to reduce the aircraft rental rate significantly both short and long term. Restructuring of debt with all groups of creditors Organization restructuring to be effective and efficeint, improve management direction and communication

บริษัท สายการบินนกแอรจำกัด (มหาชน) 222 อาคารสวนกลาง หองเลขที่4235 ชั้น 4 ถ.วิภาวดีรังสิต แขวงสนามบิน เขตดอนเมือง กรุงเทพฯ 10210 Nok Airlines Public Company Limited 222 Central Block Building, 4th Floor, Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd., Sanambin, Don Muang, 10210