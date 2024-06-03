9. Notes regarding revenue recognition

(1) Information on disaggregation of revenue from contracts with customers

The following is the information on disaggregation of revenue by major goods or services and major regional markets. Current fiscal year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

(Millions of yen) Reportable segments Total Seal Electronic product Other Major goods or services Automotive-related 282,418 88,773 2,302 373,494 Electronics-related - 271,061 - 271,061 Other general industrial machinery 80,186 - 25,759 105,946 Total 362,605 359,834 28,062 750,502 Major regional markets Japan 216,814 11,119 14,397 242,332 China 62,771 249,475 7,653 319,901 Other Asian countries 55,495 67,213 5,665 128,374 Other 27,523 32,025 345 59,894 Total 362,605 359,834 28,062 750,502

Note: The amount is after deducting inter-segment sales or transfers.

(2) Information as a basis to understand revenue from contracts with customers

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries recognize revenue based on the following five step approach. Step 1: Identify the contract(s) with a customer

Step 2: Identify the performance obligations in the contract

Step 3: Determine the transaction price

Step 4: Allocate the transaction price to the separate performance obligations in the contract

Step 5: Recognize revenue when (or as) the entity satisfies a performance obligation

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries have automotive manufacturers, construction machinery manufacturers, electronic equipment manufacturers and some others as major clients, and mainly manufacture and sell seal products, industrial functional parts, hydraulic equipment, plant machinery, nuclear power equipment, synthetic chemical products and electronic products.

The main performance obligations of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries are to supply finished goods to customers. As the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, in principle, judge that a performance obligation is satisfied when products are delivered and control is transferred to a customer, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries recognize revenue at that point in time. However, for sales in Japan, in the case that a period between shipping and the transfer of control is typical, the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries recognize revenue at the time of shipping.

To determine a transaction price, we deduct discounts, in particular, from consideration promised in the contract with a customer.

The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries receive consideration for these performance obligations within approximately one year after such obligations are satisfied according to payment terms separately set forth, which does not include a significant financing component.

Please note that, for subcontract processing transactions with supply of materials for value that is a repurchase agreement are treated as financial transactions, and outstanding supplies at recipient of supplies are recognized as inventories. At the same time, the amount equivalent to the outstanding supplies at recipient of supplies is recognized as "Liabilities for subcontract processing transactions with supply of materials for value." For subcontract processing transactions with receipt of materials for value, only net amount of costs of conversion is recognized as revenue. Furthermore, the revenue of transactions where the Company is acting as an agent to sell products to a customer is recognized at the amount obtained by deducting payments to third parties from the entire amount of the consideration received from the customer.

Information for understanding the amounts of revenue for the current and subsequent fiscal years

Balance of contract assets and contract liabilities, etc.

Description of contract assets and contract liabilities of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries has been omitted because their balance is immaterial and there were no significant changes thereto. In addition, revenue recognized in the current fiscal year from performance obligations satisfied or partly satisfied in past periods is immaterial. Transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations

Description‌ of transaction price allocated to the remaining performance obligations of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries has been omitted as a practical expedient because there were no significant contracts having an original expected duration of over one year. Moreover, any material consideration from contracts with customers was not included in the transaction price.

10. Notes regarding per-share information