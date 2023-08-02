NOK CORPORATION and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Japanese GAAP)
Date: August 2, 2023
Company name:
NOK Corporation
Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
Securities code:
7240
URL https://www.nok.co.jp
Representative:
Masao Tsuru
Telephone: +81-3-5405-6372
Representative Director, CEO
Inquiries:
Kiyoshi Igarashi
Manager
IR Department
Quarterly securities report filing date (as planned): August 10, 2023
Dividend payable date (as planned): -
Supplemental material of quarterly results: None
Convening briefing of quarterly results: None
(Fractions are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the First Three Months of Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
3 mos. ended Jun. 30, 2023
163,957
1.8
(1,226)
-
6,445
30.4
2,297
11.9
3 mos. ended Jun. 30, 2022
161,031
2.7
(1,394)
-
4,941
(54.6)
2,053
(70.0)
Note: Comprehensive income: 31,617 million yen, 76.8 % (as of June 30, 2023); 17,887 million yen, 88.9% (as of June 30, 2022)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
3 mos. ended Jun. 30, 2023
13.56
-
3 mos. ended Jun. 30, 2022
11.87
-
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Book-value Per Share
million yen
million yen
%
Yen
Jun. 30, 2023
904,987
599,844
60.1
3,204.97
Mar. 31, 2023
862,750
577,346
60.6
3,082.93
Reference: Owner's equity: 543,484 million yen (as of June 30, 2023); 522,426 million yen (as of March 31, 2023)
2. Dividends
Dividend per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year end
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY 2022
-
25.00
-
50.00
75.00
FY 2023
-
FY 2023 (Forecast)
37.50
-
37.50
75.00
Note: Correction of dividend forecast from the most recent dividend forecast: None
3. Consolidated Forecast for Fiscal 2023 (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
(Percentage figures represent year-on-year changes)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income per share
owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Half year
341,000
(3.3)
2,400
(60.8)
8,800
(46.9)
2,300
(77.4)
13.57
Full year
735,200
3.6
23,500
52.8
34,200
28.8
18,800
41.1
110.92
Note: Correction of financial forecast from the most recent financial forecast: Yes
*Notes
- Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries): None
- Applying of specific accounting of the consolidated quarterly financial statements: Yes
(Note) For details, please refer to "(3) Notes Concerning Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements" on page 7 of the attached document.
(3) Changes in accounting policies and accounting estimates, retrospective restatement
(1)
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions
: None
of accounting standard
(2)
Changes in accounting policies other than ones
: None
based on revisions of accounting standard
(3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
(4)
Retrospective restatement
: None
(4) Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
(1)
Number of issued and outstanding shares at the end of each
Jun. 30,
173,138,537
Mar. 31, 2022
173,138,537
period (including treasury stock)
2023
shares
shares
(2)
Number of shares of treasury stock at the end of each period
Jun. 30, 2023
3,563,022
Mar. 31, 2022
3,680,752
shares
shares
(3) Average number of shares (year to date)
3 mos. ended
169,490,511
3 mos. ended
172,966,870
Jun. 30, 2023
shares
Jun. 30, 2022
shares
*This summary of quarterly financial results is not subject to quarterly review procedures of a certified public accountant or audit firm.
* Proper use of the forecasts for financial results, and other important matters:
Forward-looking statements such as forecasts of future financial results and other descriptions concerning our future business included in this document are based on currently available information and certain assumptions that we consider to be reasonable, and no representation or warranty is given with regard to the realization of such forecasts, etc. Actual financial results may differ significantly due to various factors. For assumptions, etc., used as the basis for the forecasts for financial results, please see "Explanation of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Prospects for the Future" on page 2 of the attached document.
○Table of Contents of Attached Document
1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(1)
Explanation of Financial Position and Operating Results
2
(2)
Explanation of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Prospects for the Future
2
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Principal Notes
3
(1)
Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet
3
(2)
Consolidated Quarterly Income Statement and Consolidated Quarterly Comprehensive Income Statement
5
Consolidated Quarterly Income Statement
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
5
Consolidated Quarterly Comprehensive Income Statement
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
6
(3)
Notes Concerning Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
7
(Notes Concerning the Going Concern Assumption)
7
(Notes on Significant Changes in the Amount of Shareholders' Equity)
7
(Accounting Treatments Specific to the Preparation of Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements)
7
(Segment Information)
7
(Significant Events After the Reporting Period)
8
1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(1) Explanation of Financial Position and Operating Results
In the economic environment surrounding Japan during the first three months of the current consolidated fiscal year, restrictions on behavior related to COVID-19 were eased and the normalization of economic activities has progressed. However, the outlook remains uncertain due to the risk of an economic downturn caused by soaring prices for raw materials and energy, and inflation.
In the automobile industry, the effects of supply shortage of semiconductors and other components are gradually dissipating, and the number of vehicles produced has increased, mainly in Japan.
In the electronics industry, demand for smartphones declined due to the prolonged replacement cycle by end-users. As for hard disk drives, demand declined as the market was still recovering from the slump in the previous fiscal year.
Under these circumstances, the operating results of the Group by business segment were as follows:
In the seal business, automobile production, which had fallen due to the supply shortage of semiconductors and other components, recovered mainly in Japan. This led to increased sales. For general industrial machinery applications, sales declined in industries such as construction machinery, machine tools, and robots, due to the effect of the economic slowdown in China.
As a result, net sales totaled 87,231 million yen (up 7.7% year on year). Operating income amounted to 3,444 million yen (up 8.9% year on year) mainly due to increased sales.
In the electronic product business, sales for automobile applications, mainly for automotive batteries, increased due to the recovery from the lockdowns in China last year. On the other hand, sales for smartphones declined due to a prolonged replacement cycle, and sales for hard disk drives also declined due to delayed recovery in demand.
As a result, net sales totaled 69,965 million yen (down 4.2% year on year). Operating loss declined to 4,759 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 4,907 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year) due to a suppression of personnel expenses, despite the impact of a decline in sales.
In the other businesses, overseas sales of products for office equipment declined, and demand for special lubricants also declined.
As a result, net sales totaled 6,761 million yen (down 3.1% year on year). Operating income came to 97 million yen (down 72.0% year on year).
In summary, the Group posted the following operating results for the first three months of the current consolidated fiscal year: Net sales totaled 163,957 million yen (up 1.8% year on year); operating loss was 1,226 million yen (compared to an operating loss of 1,394 million yen in the same period of the previous fiscal year); ordinary income ended at 6,445 million yen (up 30.4% year on year), resulting in 2,297 million yen in profit attributable to owners of parent (up 11.9% year on year).
Total assets as of June 30, 2023 stood at 904,987 million yen, an increase of 42,236 million yen compared with March 31, 2023. This was mainly attributable to an increase in cash, deposits, and inventories, and an increase in investment securities due to an increase in the market value of shares held by the Company.
Total liabilities as of June 30, 2023 amounted to 305,143 million yen, an increase of 19,738 million yen compared with March 31, 2023. This was mainly due to an increases in accounts-payable trade and deferred tax liabilities, despite a decline in provision for bonuses.
Net assets totaled 599,844 million yen, an increase of 22,497 million yen compared with March 31, 2023. Consequently, the ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets stood at 60.1%. This mainly reflected an increase in the valuation difference on available-for-sale securities due to an increase in the market value of foreign currency translation adjustment and stock holdings as a result of exchange rate fluctuations, despite the payment of dividends.
(2) Explanation of Consolidated Financial Forecasts and Other Prospects for the Future
As a result of a review of the consolidated financial forecasts for the first half of the financial year ending March 31, 2024, our forecasts for net sales, operating income, and ordinary income have been revised downward from the previously announced forecasts. Profit attributable to owners of parent has been revised upward from the previously announced forecasts. In regard to the full-year earnings forecasts, the earnings forecasts for the second half remains unchanged, and only the revised earnings forecasts for the first half has been reflected.
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements and Principal Notes
- Consolidated Quarterly Balance Sheet
(million yen)
FY 2022
1Q FY 2023
(as of March 31, 2023)
(as of June 30, 2023)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
104,690
109,991
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
141,172
143,980
Electronically recorded monetary claims
19,760
20,516
Inventories
119,597
125,517
Other
16,065
13,556
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(138)
(154)
Total current assets
401,146
413,408
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
95,055
96,665
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
107,778
111,568
Other, net
49,804
49,085
Total property, plant and equipment
252,638
257,320
Intangible assets
3,958
4,107
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
163,316
184,768
Net defined benefit asset
4,574
4,717
Other
37,243
41,000
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(128)
(334)
Total investments and other assets
205,006
230,151
Total noncurrent assets
461,603
491,579
Total assets
862,750
904,987
