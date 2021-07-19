NOK : Corporate Governance report

when risks arise. Given the above reasons, the Company has determined that a certain amount of funds is necessary and is holding the funds as assets.

b. Purpose of cross-shareholdings

The Company believes that it is desirable to hold assets that provide three types of value, "financial value," as well as "business value" and "value as an investment," and has determined that listed shares of customers are appropriate. Although there are risks associated with listed shares, such as price fluctuation, the Company has the cross-shareholdings based on the Company's view that out of the various kinds of assets such as government bonds, and real estate, only listed shares can be expected to contribute to business growth and revenue. When selecting cross-shareholdings, the Company determines which shares to hold based on the expectation that ownership of the shares will advance its business in terms of sales and purchasing activities, etc., including sales growth, stable procurement, consistent sourcing of funds, etc. by strengthening relationships with customers, as well as to grasp whether current state of business for each issuer is stable and the dividend yields of shares are kept at a certain level.

c. Verification of cross-shareholdings

Regarding cross-shareholdings, the Company confirms the purpose of holding each issuer's stock individually at regular intervals, evaluates the cross-shareholdings at regular intervals based on the applicable standards of the evaluation standards that have been established, and verifies the necessity of the cross-shareholdings. According to the results of this verification, the Company believes that it is necessary to sequentially sell, or reduce the number of, the shares of issuers that are determined not to meet NOK's purpose of cross-shareholdings or standards. The Company has established individual numerical values as the verification standards to determine whether the cross-shareholdings provide the three types of value, "financial value," "business value" and "value as an investment," evaluates individual issues of stock, and verifies the suitability of the cross-shareholdings. Specifically, the Company conducts annual checks on the state of transactions over the preceding three years, and also implements measures to grasp the current state of business for each issuer by means of indicators covering growth potential, profitability, investment safety and valuation issues. After the results have been verified by the Board of Directors, it provides confirmation as to the suitability of the cross-shareholdings.

(2) Standard for Exercising Voting Rights in Cross-Shareholdings

The Company takes decisions on the exercise of voting rights in cross-shareholdings, and exercises such rights, in accordance with the objective for which the shares are held. For proposals that are deemed to run counter to the objective for which the shares are held by the Company, the assessment of such proposals by external bodies will be taken into account, and an appropriate evaluation and decision will be taken.

[Principle 1.7 Related Party Transactions]

For transactions that cause conflicts of interest for Directors, the Company has created and applied provisions requiring such transactions to be reported to, and approved by, the Board of Directors.

Moreover, for sales of goods to or purchases of materials etc. from customers, including major shareholders, the Principles of Corporate Behavior in the NOK Charter of Corporate Behavior stipulate that transactions should be appropriate and characterized by fair, transparent and free competition. The NOK Charter of Corporate Behavior and the Principles of Corporate Behavior are presented in "IV. 1 Basic Views on Internal Control System and Progress of System Development," to which readers are referred for more details.

[Principle 2.6 Roles of Corporate Pension Funds as Asset Owners]

With regard to corporate pension funds, the Company has established a fund and manages the assets. In terms of managing the assets, we take into account that this affects both asset formation for employees and the Company's own finances. Accordingly, as well as monitoring the organization managing the funds at regular intervals, we also take appropriate steps to ensure that human resources delegated to the pension fund are suited to the management, such as by taking a systematic approach to the appointment and assignment of personnel.

In terms of concrete management issues, important cases are decided by a body made up of representatives from the company and those insured, which may be a board of representatives, a board of trustees or an asset management committee, with the results being disclosed in internal company newsletters and websites.