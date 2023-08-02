NOK Corporation has made the following revisions to the consolidated financial forecasts for the first six months and the full year of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (FY2023) announced on May 10, 2023 based on the recent business environment as well as the consolidated financial results for the first three months of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 disclosed today.

Notice of Revisions to Consolidated Financial Forecasts for the first six months and the full year of FY2023

2. Reasons for the revision

With regard to the forecasts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending March 2024, while automobile production volume is steadily recovering reflecting gradual recovery from the supply shortage of semiconductors and other components, in the seal business, sales for automobile applications and general industrial machinery applications in the Chinese and ASEAN market are anticipated to be lower than our expectation. In the electronic product business, although we expected demand recovery in hard disk drives, sales in the area were below our anticipation. In addition to that, sales growth for automobile applications where we expect as a growth driver was weaker than the forecast.

Based on the recent business circumstances and the consolidated financial results for the first three months, we expect sales would be lower than the previously announced forecast. Operating income is also anticipated to be below the previous forecast due to the lower sales.

With regard to the full-year forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2024, we just reflected the revisions to the forecasts for the first six months as above and left the forecasts for the second half of the fiscal year unchanged because of the uncertainty in the business outlook.

*Any forward-looking statements on business result projections stated in this material are based on information currently available to NOK Corporation and certain assumptions which NOK Corporation deems reasonable, and are not meant to promise the achievement of such projections. Furthermore, actual financial results may differ significantly due to various factors.

