Note: This document has been translated from the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the Japanese original shall prevail.

The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

(Securities Code No. 7240)

(Issue Date) June 6, 2024

(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures) June 4, 2024

To Shareholders

Masao Tsuru

Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer

NOK CORPORATION

12-15,Shiba-Daimon1-chome, Minato Ward, Tokyo

Notice of the 118th Annual Shareholders' Meeting

We are pleased to inform you that the 118th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of NOK CORPORATION will be held as per the schedule given below.

In the course of convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, we have taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials, etc. for the shareholders' meeting in electronic format by posting it on the following websites. Please visit any of the following websites to familiarize yourself with this electronically provided information.

The Company's website: https://www.nok.co.jp (in Japanese)

(Please visit this website and then click "Investor Relations," "Stock Information," and "Materials of Shareholders Meeting" in that order.)

Dedicated website for Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting: https://d.sokai.jp/7240/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Please visit this website and enter "NOK" into the "Issue name (company name)" field or "7240" into the "Code" field, click "Search," "Basic information," and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order. Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click a button for "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting.")

If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your right to vote online or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Time : 10:00 a.m., June 26, 2024 (Wednesday) Place : Meeting room at the Company's head office

12-15,Shiba-Daimon1-chome, Minato Ward, Tokyo

3. Agenda:

Report

Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports concerning Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 118th Term (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) Financial Statements for the 118th Term (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

Items for Resolution

First Item Appropriation of surplus

Second Item Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

Third Item Election of four (4) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members