(Securities Code No. 7240)
(Issue Date) June 6, 2024
(Start Date of Electronic Provision Measures) June 4, 2024
To Shareholders
Masao Tsuru
Representative Director, Chief Executive Officer
NOK CORPORATION
12-15,Shiba-Daimon1-chome, Minato Ward, Tokyo
Notice of the 118th Annual Shareholders' Meeting
We are pleased to inform you that the 118th Annual Shareholders' Meeting of NOK CORPORATION will be held as per the schedule given below.
In the course of convening this Annual Shareholders' Meeting, we have taken measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference materials, etc. for the shareholders' meeting in electronic format by posting it on the following websites. Please visit any of the following websites to familiarize yourself with this electronically provided information.
The Company's website: https://www.nok.co.jp (in Japanese)
(Please visit this website and then click "Investor Relations," "Stock Information," and "Materials of Shareholders Meeting" in that order.)
Dedicated website for Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting: https://d.sokai.jp/7240/teiji/ (in Japanese)
Tokyo Stock Exchange website (TSE Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)
(Please visit this website and enter "NOK" into the "Issue name (company name)" field or "7240" into the "Code" field, click "Search," "Basic information," and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" in that order. Under "Filed information available for public inspection," click a button for "Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting.")
If you are unable to attend the meeting in person, you may exercise your right to vote online or in writing. Please review the attached Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting and exercise your voting rights by 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.
- Time: 10:00 a.m., June 26, 2024 (Wednesday)
- Place: Meeting room at the Company's head office
12-15,Shiba-Daimon1-chome, Minato Ward, Tokyo
3. Agenda:
Report
- Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements and Audit Reports concerning Consolidated Financial Statements by the Independent Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors for the 118th Term (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
- Financial Statements for the 118th Term (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)
Items for Resolution
First Item Appropriation of surplus
Second Item Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
Third Item Election of four (4) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Fourth Item Election of five (5) Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Fifth Item Setting of amount of remuneration for Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Sixth Item Setting of amount of remuneration for Directors who are Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Seventh Item Revision of share-based remuneration for Directors and Operating Officers
4. Exercise of voting rights
If you exercise your voting rights both in writing and via the Internet, the vote you cast via the Internet will be considered as the valid exercise of your voting rights.
If you exercise your voting rights via the Internet more than once, your most recent vote will be considered the valid exercise of your voting rights.
――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――――
- If you plan to attend the meeting in person, please present the enclosed voting form at the reception desk.
- If electronically provided information is revised, the Company will post a notice of the revisions and the original and revised versions of the information on the websites listed above.
- The Company has attached the Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting to this notice so that you have what you need to check the details of proposals.
-
The physical copies of electronically provided information the Company sends to all shareholders who request them do not include the following information under the provisions of laws and regulations and the Articles of Incorporation of the Company.
(i) "System for Ensuring Properness of Operations" for Business Report
(ii) "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements
(iii) "Statement of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Financial Statements" in the Financial Statements
In the course of preparing their Audit Report Concerning Financial Statements and Audit Report, the Independent Auditor and Corporate Auditors audited the three items listed above in addition to the documents listed in the business report and consolidated and non-consolidated financial statements.
- Please note that you may be refused entry into the meeting venue if you show fever symptoms or seem unwell.
- No gifts will be distributed at this Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
Reference Materials for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting
First Item: Appropriation of surplus
We propose to appropriate surplus as follows.
Matters concerning year-end dividends
Regarding the year-end dividend for this fiscal year, we believe that it is important, in principle, to maintain stable dividend payments at appropriate levels in response to our mid- to long-term performance, while retaining a sufficient amount of reserves to prepare for future business expansion and strengthen our financial foundation is equally important. Therefore, we will determine the year-end dividend after taking these factors into overall consideration. Additionally, the Medium-Term Management Plan covering April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2026 includes a dividend policy that calls for a dividend on equity (DOE) ratio of at least 2.5%. The Board of Directors decided on this policy at their meeting on April 19, 2023 in order to enhance shareholder returns.
After taking this basic policy for profit sharing and other factors into overall consideration, we propose to pay dividends as follows:
- Type of dividend property: monetary dividends
- Matters concerning assignment of dividend property to shareholders and amounts thereof ¥50.00 per common share
Total sum: ¥8,381,174,900
As ¥37.50 per share was paid as an interim dividend, total dividends per share for this fiscal year will be ¥87.50.
- Date from which dividends from surplus come into effect June 27, 2024
Second Item: Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
-
Reasons for the amendment
The Company has decided to transition to a company with an audit & supervisory committee in order to enhance its corporate governance and enable swift decision-making by further distinguishing between the roles of supervision and execution, through which the Board of Directors will be able to focus exclusively on important management policies and plans, and on the supervision of business execution. In conjunction with this transition, the Company will propose to amend its Articles of Incorporation, making the necessary changes such as establishing new provisions concerning the Audit & Supervisory Committee and the Audit & Supervisory Committee Members, deleting the provisions concerning the Board of Corporate Auditors and the Corporate Auditors, and renumbering the articles accordingly.
- Details of the amendment
The details of the amendment are as follows. This proposal shall come into effect at the conclusion of this Annual Shareholders' Meeting.
(Amended parts are underlined.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendment
(Number of Directors and Election)
(Number of Directors and Election)
Article 19.
Article 19.
1.
The number of Directors of the Company shall
1.
The number of Directors of the Company
be no more than fifteen (15).
(excluding those who are Audit & Supervisory
2.
A resolution for the election of Directors at a
Committee Members)shall be no more than
General Shareholder's Meeting shall require
six (6).
the presence of shareholders representing one-
2.
The number of Directors who are Audit &
third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of all
Supervisory Committee Members of the
shareholders, and it shall be adopted by a
Company (hereinafter, "Audit & Supervisory
majority vote of the shareholders present.
Committee Members") shall be no more than
3.
A resolution for the election of Directors shall
five (5).
not be made by cumulative voting.
3.
Directors shall be elected by a resolution at a
General Meeting of Shareholders, with a
distinction made between Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members and other Directors.A
resolution for the election of Directors at a
General Shareholder's Meeting shall require
the presence of shareholders representing one-
third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of all
shareholders, and it shall be adopted by a
majority vote of the shareholders present.
4.
A resolution for the election of Directors shall
not be made by cumulative voting.
(Representative Directors and Directors with Titles)
(Representative Directors and Directors with Titles)
Article 20.
Article 20.
1.
Representative Directors of the Company shall
1.
Representative Directors of the Company shall
be appointed by resolution of the Board of
be appointed by resolution of the Board of
Directors.
Directors, from among Directors who are not
2.
The Company may, by a resolution of the
Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.
Board of Directors, appoint one Chairman of
2.
The Company may, by a resolution of the
the Board, one President, and several Vice
Board of Directors, appoint one Chairman of
Presidents, Senior Managing Directors and
the Board andone President, from among
Managing Directors.
Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendment
(Term of Office of Directors)
(Term of Office of Directors)
Article 21.
Article 21.
1.
The term of office of Directors shall expire at
1.
The term of office of Directors who are not
the conclusion of the Ordinary General
Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
Shareholder's Meeting for the last business
shall expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary
year within one (1) year after their assumption
General Shareholder's Meeting for the last
of the office.
business year within one (1) year after their
2.
The term of office of Directors who are elected
assumption of the office.
to fill a vacancy or to increase the number of
2.
The term of office of Audit & Supervisory
Directors shall be until the expiring of the term
Committee Members shall expire at the
of office of the other Directors in office.
conclusion of the Ordinary General
Shareholder's Meeting for the last business
year within two (2) years after their
assumption of the office.
3.
The term of office of Directors who are not
Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
who are elected to fill a vacancy or to increase
the number of Directors shall be until the
expiring of the term of office of the other
Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory
Committee Membersin office.
4.
The term of office of Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members who are elected to fill a
vacancy shall be until the expiring of the term
of office of the retired Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member.
5.
The effective period of a resolution for the
election of a substitute Audit & Supervisory
Committee Member, who is elected pursuant
to Article 329, paragraph 3 of the Companies
Act, shall be until the commencement of the
Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting for
the last business year within two (2) years after
their assumption of the office, unless such
period is shortened by the resolution.
(Remuneration for Directors)
(Remuneration for Directors)
Article 22. Remunerations for Directors shall be
Article 22. Remunerations for Directors shall be
determined by a resolution at a General
determined by a resolution at a General
Shareholder's Meeting.
Shareholder's Meeting, with a distinction
made between Audit & Supervisory
Committee Members and other Directors.
(Newly established)
(Delegation of Decisions on Execution of Business
Affairs to Directors)
Article 25. The Company may, pursuant to Article 399-
13, paragraph 6 of the Companies Act,
delegate all or part of decisions on the
execution of important business affairs
(excluding matters set forth in the items of
paragraph 5 of the same Article) to Directors
by resolution of the Board of Directors.
(Authority of Board of Directors)
(Regulations of Board of Directors)
Article 25.
Article 26. In addition to the matters provided for by
1.
The Board of Directors shall make decision on
laws or ordinances, or these Articles of
the execution of business affairs of the
Incorporation, the Board of Directors shall
Company, as well as the matters provided by
be governed by the Regulations of the Board
laws or ordinances or these Articles of
of Directors established separately by the
Incorporation.
Board of Directors.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendment
2.The Board of Directors shall be governed by the Regulations of the Board of Directors established separately by the Board of Directors.
Article 26. (Omitted)
Article 27. (Unchanged)
(Convocation Notice of Board of Directors)
(Convocation Notice of Board of Directors)
Article 27.
Article 28.
1.
Convocation notice of meetings of the Board
1.
Convocation notice of meetings of the Board
of Directors shall be sent to each Director and
of Directors shall be sent to each Director at
Corporate Auditorfour (4) days prior to the
leastfour (4) days prior to the date of the
date of the meeting; provided, however, that
meeting; provided, however, that such period
such period may be shortened in case of
may be shortened in case of emergency.
emergency.
2.
If the consent of all Directors is obtained, a
2.
If the consent of all Directors and Corporate
meeting of the Board of Directors may be held
Auditorsis obtained, a meeting of the Board of
without the foregoing convocation procedures.
Directors may be held without the foregoing
convocation procedures.
Article 28. (Omitted)
Article 29. (Unchanged)
(Omission of Resolutions of Board of Directors)
(Omission of Resolutions of Board of Directors)
Article 29. Where all Directors (limited to those who
Article 30. Where all Directors (limited to those who
are entitled to participate in voting for a
are entitled to participate in voting for a
resolution) have given consent in writing or
resolution) have given consent in writing or
electromagnetic records for an issue that
electromagnetic records for an issue that
requires a resolution of the Board of
requires a resolution of the Board of
Directors, the Company shall deem the
Directors, the Company shall deem the
Board of Directors to have adopted a
Board of Directors to have adopted a
resolution on the said issue, unless an
resolution on the said issue.
objection is raised by a Corporate Auditor.
(Minutes)
(Minutes)
Article 30. The substance of proceedings, the results of
Article 31. The substance of proceedings, the results of
meetings of the Board of Directors and other
meetings of the Board of Directors and other
items provided for in laws or ordinances
items provided for in laws or ordinances
shall be entered or recorded in the minutes,
shall be entered or recorded in the minutes,
and the chairperson of the meeting and
and the chairperson of the meeting and
Directors and Corporate Auditorspresent
Directors present shall place their signature
shall place their signature and seals thereon
and seals thereon or put their electronic
or put their electronic signatures thereon.
signatures thereon. The minutes of the
The minutes of the meeting shall be kept at
meeting shall be kept at the head office of
the head office of the Company for ten (10)
the Company for ten (10) years.
years.
Chapter 5
Chapter 5
Corporate Auditors and Board of Corporate Auditors
Audit & Supervisory Committee
(Appointment of Corporate Auditors andEstablishment
(Establishment of Audit & Supervisory Committee)
of Board of Corporate Auditors)
Article 32. The Company shall establish the Audit &
Article 31. The Company shall have Corporate Auditors
Supervisory Committee.
andshall establish the Board of Corporate
Auditors.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendment
(Number of Corporate Auditors and Election)
(Deleted)
Article 32.
- The number of Corporate Auditors of the Company shall be no more than five (5).
- A resolution for the election of Corporate Auditors at General Shareholder's Meeting shall require the presence of shareholders representing one-third (1/3) or more of the voting rights of all shareholders who are entitled to exercise voting rights, and it shall be adopted by a majority of vote of the shareholders present.
(Term of Office of Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 33.
- The term of office of Corporate Auditors shall expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Shareholder's Meeting for the last business term ending within four (4) years after their assumption of the office.
- The term of office of Corporate Auditors who are elected to fill a vacancy of the Corporate Auditor who retired before the expiration of their term of office shall be until the expiring of the term of office of the retired Corporate Auditor.
(Remuneration for Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 34.
Remunerations for Corporate Auditors shall
be determined by a resolution at a General
Shareholder's Meeting.
(Exemption from Liability of Corporate Auditors)
(Deleted)
Article 35.
- The Company may, by a resolution of the Board of Directors and pursuant to Article 426, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Law, grant its Corporate Auditors (including former Corporate Auditors) exemption from liability provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the said law to the extent permitted by applicable laws or ordinances.
- The Company may, pursuant to Article 427, Paragraph 1 of the Corporation Law, enter into a contract with Outside Corporate Auditors to limit their liability provided for in Article 423, Paragraph 1 of the said law. However, the limit of the liability based on such a contract shall be the amount set by laws or ordinances.
(Standing Corporate Auditors)
(Standing Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)
Article 36. The Board of Corporate Auditors shall
Article 33. The Audit & Supervisory Committee may
appoint Standing Corporate Auditor(s)
appoint Standing Audit & Supervisory
among the Corporate Auditors.
Committee Member(s)among the Audit &
Supervisory Committee Members.
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendment
(Authority of Board of Corporate Auditors)
(Regulations of Audit & Supervisory Committee)
Article 37.
Article 34. In addition to the matters provided for by
1.
The Board of Corporate Auditors shall, within
laws or ordinances, or these Articles of
the limit of not discouraging to execute
Incorporation, the Audit & Supervisory
Corporate Auditors' power, make decision on
Committeeshall be governed by the
the matters relating to performance of their
Regulations of the Audit & Supervisory
duties, as well as the matters provided for by
Committeeestablished separately by the
laws or ordinances, or these Articles of
Audit & Supervisory Committee.
Incorporation.
2.The Board of Corporate Auditorsshall be governed by the Regulations of the Board of Corporate Auditorsestablished separately by the Board of Corporate Auditors.
(Convocation Notice of Board of Corporate Auditors)
(Convocation Notice of Audit & Supervisory
Article 38.
Committee)
1.
Convocation notice of meetings of the Board
Article 35.
of Corporate Auditorsshall be sent to each
1.
Convocation notice of meetings of the Audit &
Corporate Auditorfour (4) days prior to the
Supervisory Committeeshall be sent to each
date of the meeting; provided, however, that
Audit & Supervisory Committee Member at
such period may be shortened in case of
leastfour (4) days prior to the date of the
emergency.
meeting; provided, however, that such period
2.
If the consent of all Corporate Auditorsis
may be shortened in case of emergency.
obtained, a meeting of the Board of Corporate
2.
If the consent of all Audit & Supervisory
Auditorsmay be held without the foregoing
Committee Membersis obtained, a meeting of
convocation procedures.
the Audit & Supervisory Committeemay be
held without the foregoing convocation
procedures.
(Method of Adopting Resolutions of Board of Corporate
(Method of Adopting Resolutions of Audit &
Auditors)
Supervisory Committee)
Article 39. Unless otherwise provided by laws or
Article 36. Resolutions of the Audit & Supervisory
ordinances, resolutions of the Board of
Committeeshall be adopted by a majority
Corporate Auditorsshall be adopted by a
vote at a meeting where a majority of Audit
majority vote of the Corporate Auditors.
& Supervisory Committee Members entitled
to participate in resolutions are present.
(Minutes)
(Minutes)
Article 40. The substance of proceedings, the results of
Article 37. The substance of proceedings, the results of
meetings of the Board of Corporate Auditors
meetings of the Audit & Supervisory
and other items provided for in laws or
Committeeand other items provided for in
ordinances shall be entered or recorded in
laws or ordinances shall be entered or
the minutes, and Corporate Auditorspresent
recorded in the minutes, and Audit &
shall place their signature and seals thereon
Supervisory Committee Memberspresent
or put their electronic signatures thereon.
shall place their signature and seals thereon
The minutes of the meeting shall be kept at
or put their electronic signatures thereon.
the head office of the Company for ten (10)
The minutes of the meeting shall be kept at
years.
the head office of the Company for ten (10)
years.
Article 41. to 43.
(Omitted)
Article 38. to 40.
(Unchanged)
(Remuneration for Accounting Auditors)
(Remuneration for Accounting Auditors)
Article 44. Remunerations for Accounting Auditors
Article 41. Remunerations for Accounting Auditors
shall be determined by the Representative
shall be determined by the Representative
Directors with consent from the Board of
Directors with consent from the Audit &
Corporate Auditors.
Supervisory Committee.
Article 45. to 48.
(Omitted)
Article 42. to 45.
(Unchanged)
Current Articles of Incorporation
Proposed amendment
(Newly established)
Supplementary Provisions
(Transitional Measures Concerning Exemption of
Liability of Corporate Auditors)
Article 1. The Company may, by resolution of the
Board of Directors, exempt Corporate
Auditors (including former Corporate
Auditors) from their liability for damages
prescribed in Article 423, paragraph 1 of the
Companies Act concerning actions taken
prior to conclusion of the 118th Annual
Shareholder's Meeting to the extent
permitted by laws and regulations.
Third Item: Election of four (4) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members
The Company will transition to a company with an Audit & Supervisory Committee subject to the condition that the Second Item "Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" is approved. As a result, all (eight) Directors will complete their terms of office at the conclusion of this Annual Shareholders' Meeting and we therefore request the election of four (4) Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members.
This Item shall take effect subject to the condition that the amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in the Second Item "Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" takes effect.
The candidates for Directors who are not Audit & Supervisory Committee Members are as follows:
Number of
attendance at
Candidate
Name
Gender
Attribute of
Current Positions and
the Board of
No.
Candidate
Responsibilities in the Company
Directors
meetings
(FY2023)
1
Masao Tsuru
Male
Reappointed
Representative Director
13/13
candidate
Chief Executive Officer
(100%)
Reappointed
Director
13/13
2
Akira Watanabe
Male
Executive Operating Officer, Chief
candidate
(100%)
Financial Officer
Director
3
Junichi Orita
Male
Reappointed
Executive Operating Officer
13/13
candidate
General Manager, Corporate
(100%)
Business Strategy Office
4
Yuki Sato
Male
New candidate
Senior Operating Officer, Chief
-
Technology Officer, Head of NOK
R&D
Reappointed
candidate: Candidate
for reelection as
Director
New candidate: New candidate for election as Director
