Nokia Oyj : selected by Cyta for Nicosia Integrated Operations Center deal

Press Release

Nokia selected by Cyta for Nicosia Integrated Operations Center deal

Cyta chooses Nokia to deliver city management platform for Nicosia smart city transformation



Nokia Integrated Operations Center to help enhance citizen services, improve sustainability and reduce environmental impact

31 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced that it will deliver its Integrated Operations Center (IOC) solution in the Municipality of Nicosia, Cyprus.

In partnership with Cyta, the Cyprus Telecommunications Authority, Nokia will deliver its IOC city management platform to help Nicosia advance its smart city transformation, enhancing citizen services and improving environmental sustainability.

The Nokia IOC will also help city authorities deliver a range of new digital services that include urban mobility, smart parking, intelligent street lighting, environmental sensors, sustainable waste management, digital signage and information services.

Andreas Neocleous, Chief Executive Officer Cyta, said: 'The Nokia IOC solution brings powerful levels of insight and integration capability. Combined with Cyta's technology, infrastructure, security and project management expertise we look forward to playing an important role in helping Nicosia to achieve its smart city goals.'

Part of the municipality's long-term smart city strategy, the Nicosia city project is expected to be completed in three years with initial infrastructure and smart city systems available during 2021. The project is co-funded by the European Structural and Investment Funds, the Republic of Cyprus and the Municipality of Nicosia.

Sergio Solivera, Vice President, Nokia Mediterranean, said: 'Nokia's Integrated Operations Center provides the framework for the Municipality of Nicosia to integrate service development, delivery and management. Crucially, it also allows the extensive network of partners engaged in Nicosia to deploy intelligent digital applications and services that enable citywide innovation.'

Nokia's smart city solutions - based on Nokia Bell Labs Future X architecture - include intelligent, integrated city platforms that utilize 5G, Industrial IoT and machine learning analytics technologies to provide foundations for urban innovation.

Nokia's IOC gives city authorities a unified real-time view into all municipal assets and services. The IOC enables cities to deliver services more efficiently, leverages analytics to create new revenue opportunities, and integrates information from multiple sources to enable effective service management and rapid response to issues.

Nokia and Future X cities

Nokia's Future X cities offer the promise of greener, prosperous, more livable communities for all citizens. Many cities that are in the midst of their transformation are realizing that a more cohesive approach is needed in order to achieve the full benefits of smart city initiatives.

Robust, proven technologies such as 5G, Industrial IOT and analytics allow for the creation of intelligent and integrated city platforms that provide a foundation for true citywide innovation. With the Nokia Bell Labs Future X architecture for Future Cities, communities can benefit from a high-performance network foundation and scalable city-grade platforms to combine the intelligence within their smart city applications and services, and fuel the continued economic and social growth of their city.

Additional resources

· Web page - Future X cities

About Nokia

We create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

About Cyta

Making the most of its technologically advanced networks, Cyta offers a wide range of cutting-edge services and solutions to meet the ever-increasing demands of its residential and business customers for voice, data and content. It sustains a pivotal role in the digital transformation of Cyprus with the deployment of an island-wide, fiber-optic network and the continuous upgrade of its mobile networks. It advances and maintains subsea and satellite networks for international connections of strategic importance that have established our country as a regional telecommunications and connectivity hub in the Eastern Mediterranean.

About Municipality of Nicosia

Nicosia Municipality is the government body that is responsible for all the municipal duties of the southern part of Nicosia. Nicosia is the administrative, commercial, financial, religious, higher educational and cultural center of Cyprus.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com