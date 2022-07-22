Log in
    NOK   US6549022043

NOKIA OYJ

(NOK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:09 2022-07-22 pm EDT
5.145 USD   +0.49%
Thinking about buying stock in Exela Technologies, Carnival Corp, Aurora Cannabis, Nokia, or Toughbuilt Industries?
PR
09:24aKepler Cheuvreux Downgrades Nokia to Hold From Buy
MT
06:54aNOKIA : Gets a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
Thinking about buying stock in Exela Technologies, Carnival Corp, Aurora Cannabis, Nokia, or Toughbuilt Industries?

07/22/2022 | 11:26am EDT
NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for XELA, CCL, ACB, NOK, and TBLT.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-exela-technologies-carnival-corp-aurora-cannabis-nokia-or-toughbuilt-industries-301591769.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2022
