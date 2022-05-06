Log in
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
05/06 02:25:34 am EDT
4.871 EUR   +0.24%
02:22aNokia's Chief People Officer To Leave By August-end
MT
02:02aChief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
GL
02:01aChief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
AQ
Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

05/06/2022 | 02:02am EDT
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
6 May 2022 at 09:00 EEST

Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

Nokia’s Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, has informed the company that she will leave and step down from its Group Leadership Team to take up a position in another company. Her intention is to leave on 31 August 2022. A recruitment process will begin immediately for her successor and further details will be announced in due course.

Stephanie Werner-Dietz joined Nokia in 1998 and was appointed Chief People Officer in January 2020. She has held various HR leadership positions throughout her career in a number of different countries. Under Stephanie’s leadership Nokia’s People organisation underwent significant transformation to renew its focus on providing a motivated and engaged workforce. She recently unveiled Nokia’s new People strategy which has a strong emphasis on growth, skills and development, and which aims to establish and maintain outstanding technology leadership.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for me. I have been with Nokia since I graduated, and I am very honoured and grateful for the journey I have made with the company. Nokia will always be a part of me. I’m so proud of what our team has achieved together. I talk a lot about being fearless and taking every opportunity to learn and now feels like the right time for me to make this next move and continue my journey of growth,” said Stephanie Werner-Dietz.  

“While I am saddened to see Stephanie go, I understand and support her wanting to take on a new opportunity after such a long and successful career at Nokia. Her compassion for our employees and her business acumen means she was able to help transform Nokia’s culture. She established the cornerstones for a diverse and inclusive ethos of openness and cooperation, in turn inspiring and enabling best practices, policies and processes. She will be missed by her colleagues and we wish her all the best in her new role,” said Pekka Lundmark, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Additional background on all current members of the GLT can be found at www.nokia.com/about-us/company/leadership-and-governance/group-leadership-team/

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


