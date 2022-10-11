Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
2022-10-11
4.457 EUR   -0.90%
France to dive deeper for undersea security after Nord Stream attacks

10/11/2022 | 02:32pm EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - France expects in the coming months to obtain its first deep-sea drone and robot, part of a military programme to counter hybrid threats such as attacks on telecommunications infrastructure in its waters, two military sources familiar with the plan said.

The suspected sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last month has left Western states scrambling to better protect energy and telecommunications infrastructure on the seabed, especially at depths of 3,000-6,000 metres (10,000-19,800 feet).

Only the United States, Russia and Chinese militaries have autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs) - drones or robots - able to reach such depths, although private firms also operate such technology.

One military official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the subject's sensitivity, told Reuters that the real strategic problem was depths of up to 6,000 metres, which had not yet been mastered.

The military sources said the plan to counter hybrid threats, and the acquisition of drones crucial to it, had taken on more urgency in the wake of the Nord Stream attacks.

The defence ministry, asked by Reuters for comment, said underwater cable security was a longstanding concern of France.

France has the second largest maritime area in the world, but only two robots that can dive to 2,000 metres. That leaves its communications infrastructure, encompassing some 50 cables including those serving its overseas territories, at risk of hybrid attacks, accidents and theft, one of the two military officials said.

At a summit in Prague last week, European leaders agreed on the need to strengthen the protection of sensitive submarine infrastructure.

The hybrid nature of Russia's war in Ukraine, on the edge of Europe, highlights the continent's vulnerabilities.

"That goes for very deep-water cables and that also goes for space," French President Emmanuel Macron told the Prague summit.

'SEABED WARFARE'

Nokia subsidiary ASN and Orange's division Orange Marine are the two main companies installing and repairing France's submarine telecoms cables.

Orange Marine declined to comment. Officials at ASN, which also produces fibre cables, were not available for comment.

Just 10 days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, France unveiled a "seabed warfare strategy".

It includes French industrial firms developing AUVs and ROVs capable of diving to depths of 6,000 metres so that by 2025 France can have one of each in service, and more by 2028.

In the immediate term, Paris has set aside 11 million euros ($10.66 million) to obtain an AUV and ROV "off the shelf" from a foreign firm, the two military sources said. They were expected to be operational by the end of 2022 or early next year.

They played down the risk of saboteurs being able to paralyse a world power like France.

"Before losing communications between the United States and Europe you'd need to cut a lot of cables," one of the officials said.

"The people it would disturb the most are the traders who count on a micro second, but unless you invest heavily on the stock market, you won't notice the difference if a cable is cut."

($1 = 1.0316 euros)

(Additional reporting by Michel Rose and Mathieu Rosemain; editing by Richard Lough and Mark Heinrich)

By John Irish


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ 0.16% 4.5045 Delayed Quote.-19.31%
ORANGE 0.13% 9.295 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.82% 63.75 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
Financials
Sales 2022 24 456 M 23 709 M 23 709 M
Net income 2022 1 897 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
Net cash 2022 4 837 M 4 689 M 4 689 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,8x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 25 227 M 24 528 M 24 457 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,83x
EV / Sales 2023 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 92,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,50 €
Average target price 6,19 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
