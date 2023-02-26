Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29:46 2023-02-24 am EST
4.352 EUR   -1.28%
09:30aNokia launches anyRAN to drive CloudRAN partnerships enabling flexibility for mobile network operators and enterprises #MWC23
AQ
09:30aNokia redefines massive MIMO radio performance with the launch of Habrok its latest generation of AirScale 5G radios powered by ReefShark #MWC23
AQ
08:01aNokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOKIA AIMS TO INCREASE SALES FROM ENTERPRISES TO DOUBLE DIGITS F…

02/26/2023 | 08:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOKIA AIMS TO INCREASE SALES FROM ENTERPRISES TO DOUBLE DIGITS FROM 8%


© Reuters 2023
All news about NOKIA OYJ
09:30aNokia launches anyRAN to drive CloudRAN partnerships enabling flexibility for mobile ne..
AQ
09:30aNokia redefines massive MIMO radio performance with the launch of Habrok its latest gen..
AQ
08:01aNokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
RE
08:00aNokia sets sights on leading a world where networks meet cloud #MWC23
AQ
08:00aNokia plans to review business units for alternatives including…
RE
08:00aNokia aims to increase sales from enterprises to double digits f…
RE
08:00aNokia expects north america market to be stronger in 2h 2023…
RE
08:00aNokia changes logo, brand identity after nearly 60 years…
RE
08:00aNokia shifts strategy to focus more on enterprise business…
RE
02/25Nokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 24 484 M 25 832 M 25 832 M
Net income 2022 1 750 M 1 846 M 1 846 M
Net cash 2022 5 065 M 5 344 M 5 344 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,1x
Yield 2022 2,28%
Capitalization 24 291 M 25 629 M 25 629 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 87 927
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 4,35 €
Average target price 5,82 €
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ0.57%25 629
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.1.76%198 566
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.1.59%43 786
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.11.69%41 526
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.4.79%27 465
ZTE CORPORATION16.40%19 241