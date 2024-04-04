More about the company
Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- development of mobile broadband network solutions (44%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks);
- development of network infrastructure solutions (36.1%): IP routers and optical networking solutions.
- software development (14.5%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms;
- development of advanced technology (4.9%);
- other (0.6%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (26.4%), North America (25.8%), India (12.8%), China (5.8%), Asia/Pacific (10.3%), Middle East and Africa (9.2%), Latin America (4.7%) and other (5%).