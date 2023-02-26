Advanced search
Homepage
Equities
Finland
Nasdaq Helsinki
Nokia Oyj
News
Summary
NOKIA
FI0009000681
NOKIA OYJ
(NOKIA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki -
11:29:46 2023-02-24 am EST
4.352
EUR
-1.28%
09:30a
Nokia launches anyRAN to drive CloudRAN partnerships enabling flexibility for mobile network operators and enterprises #MWC23
AQ
09:30a
Nokia redefines massive MIMO radio performance with the launch of Habrok its latest generation of AirScale 5G radios powered by ReefShark #MWC23
AQ
08:01a
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
RE
© Reuters 2023
All news about NOKIA OYJ
09:30a
Nokia launches anyRAN to drive CloudRAN partnerships enabling flexibility for mobile ne..
AQ
09:30a
Nokia redefines massive MIMO radio performance with the launch of Habrok its latest gen..
AQ
08:01a
Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift
RE
08:00a
Nokia sets sights on leading a world where networks meet cloud #MWC23
AQ
08:00a
Nokia plans to review business units for alternatives including…
RE
08:00a
Nokia aims to increase sales from enterprises to double digits f…
RE
08:00a
Nokia expects north america market to be stronger in 2h 2023…
RE
08:00a
Nokia changes logo, brand identity after nearly 60 years…
RE
08:00a
Nokia shifts strategy to focus more on enterprise business…
RE
02/25
Nokia phone maker HMD to set up production in Europe
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOKIA OYJ
02/23
NOKIA : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
02/15
NOKIA : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
02/14
Credit Suisse Cuts Price Target on Nokia to EUR5.61 From EUR6.05, Says Product Portfoli..
MT
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
24 484 M
25 832 M
25 832 M
Net income 2022
1 750 M
1 846 M
1 846 M
Net cash 2022
5 065 M
5 344 M
5 344 M
P/E ratio 2022
14,1x
Yield 2022
2,28%
Capitalization
24 291 M
25 629 M
25 629 M
EV / Sales 2022
0,79x
EV / Sales 2023
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
87 927
Free-Float
93,8%
More Financials
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Last Close Price
4,35 €
Average target price
5,82 €
Spread / Average Target
33,8%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark
President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén
Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf
Chairman
Nishant Batra
Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOKIA OYJ
0.57%
25 629
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.
1.76%
198 566
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.
1.59%
43 786
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.
11.69%
41 526
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.
4.79%
27 465
ZTE CORPORATION
16.40%
19 241
More Results
