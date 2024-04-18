Nokia Oyj specializes in the design, production and marketing of telecommunications equipment. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - development of mobile broadband network solutions (44%): aimed in particular at telecommunications operators. In addition, the group offers professional services (network planning and optimization, systems integration, installation, implementation and maintenance of telecom networks); - development of network infrastructure solutions (36.1%): IP routers and optical networking solutions. - software development (14.5%): software for customer experience management, network operations and management, communication, collaboration and billing, IoT solutions and cloud management platforms; - development of advanced technology (4.9%); - other (0.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (26.4%), North America (25.8%), India (12.8%), China (5.8%), Asia/Pacific (10.3%), Middle East and Africa (9.2%), Latin America (4.7%) and other (5%).

