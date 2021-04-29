Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Nokia Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/29 07:53:45 am
4.099 EUR   +14.83%
07:40aNokia 1Q Sales, Profit Beat Views on Higher 5G Demand -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:23aNOKIA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:14aERICSSON  : Nokia gets on 5G growth path as new strategy takes shape
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nokia 1Q Sales, Profit Beat Views on Higher 5G Demand -- Earnings Review

04/29/2021 | 07:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Dominic Chopping

Finland's Nokia Corp. reported results for the first quarter on Thursday. Here's what we watched:

SALES: Sales rose 3.3% to 5.08 billion euros ($6.14 billion), beating the FactSet consensus of EUR4.75 billion. On a constant currency basis, net sales increased by 9%.

NET PROFIT: The company's adjusted net profit for the quarter rose to EUR373 million from EUR32 million a year earlier, driven by higher sales of its 5G network equipment. Analysts polled by FactSet had expected adjusted net profit of EUR90 million. On a reported basis, Nokia swung to a net profit EUR261 million.

WHAT WE WATCHED:

--5G MOMENTUM: Nokia's network infrastructure unit saw strength in North America and Greater China while its mobile networks business was driven by strong growth in 5G. At the end of 1Q, Nokia's 5G conversion rate--the rate of converting its 4G footprint into 5G--was approximately 90%, excluding China. Including China, it was about 80%. "We are targeting 4G + 5G market share, excluding China, to be approximately 25% to 27% in full year 2021, and we believe we are on track to meet this target."

--SUPPLY CHAIN: The company said it continues to monitor overall market developments including visibility for semiconductor availability, but it has so far continued to successfully deliver to customers during the global semiconductor shortage.

--GUIDANCE: Nokia maintained guidance for a 2021 adjusted operating margin of 7%-10%, but said the solid first quarter provides a good foundation for achieving the higher end of this range. The company still sees net sales adjusted for currency fluctuations of between EUR20.6 billion and EUR21.8 billion, and expects currency-adjusted sales in 2023 to grow faster than the market, with a comparable operating margin of 10%-13%.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-21 0739ET

All news about NOKIA OYJ
07:40aNokia 1Q Sales, Profit Beat Views on Higher 5G Demand -- Earnings Review
DJ
05:23aNOKIA : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:14aERICSSON  : Nokia gets on 5G growth path as new strategy takes shape
RE
04:51aNOKIA OYJ  : Q1 tables
PU
04:35aEuropean shares near record high on earnings boost
RE
04:12aNOKIA  : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04:05aNOKIA  : Reports Higher Q1 Earnings, Net Sales; Reiterates 2021, 2023 Targets
MT
02:14aNokia Backs Guidance as 1Q Earnings Beat on Higher 5G Demand
DJ
01:44aNOKIA OYJ  : Swings to Profit in Q1 On Strong Sales Growth
MT
01:11aNOKIA OYJ  : Q1 earnings release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 279 M 25 788 M 25 788 M
Net income 2021 611 M 741 M 741 M
Net cash 2021 2 611 M 3 165 M 3 165 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,6x
Yield 2021 1,32%
Capitalization 20 135 M 24 359 M 24 402 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,82x
EV / Sales 2022 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 92 039
Free-Float 93,5%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 3,84 €
Last Close Price 3,57 €
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ13.28%24 359
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.14.21%215 775
ERICSSON AB20.85%46 957
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.6.28%44 627
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.10.90%31 940
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.10.39%24 465
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ