Nokia: 6G partnership with the Indian Institute of Science
The two entities will work in Nokia's recently inaugurated 6G laboratory in Bangalore, where they will pursue three main areas of research: 6G radio technologies, 6G architecture and the application of machine learning in the 6G air interface.
Although the nature of their research is global, Nokia and IISc will pay particular attention to 6G use cases that concern areas of particular importance to India.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction