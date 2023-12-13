Nokia: 800Gb/s milestone reached on Windstream network

Nokia announced on Wednesday that it had successfully transmitted data at a speed of 800Gb/s over a fiber optic network almost 1,400 km long belonging to its American partner Windstream.



The test - carried out 'live' on Windstream's network - validated the relevance of 800GE technology at a time when demand for data capacity is exploding, explains the Finnish equipment manufacturer in a press release.



For this demonstration, Nokia used its 'FP5 IP' routing platform, as well as its latest-generation optical transport technology, known as 'PSE-6s'.



The test was conducted on Windstream's 'backbone', the backbone of the US operator's network, which stretches from Atlanta (Georgia) to Miami (Florida).



Windstream plans to offer its first 800G services to customers from 2024.



