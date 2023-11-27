Nokia: AVA Energy Efficiency deployed for Safaricom Kenya

Nokia announces the deployment of its AVA Energy Efficiency software for Safaricom Kenya to help this East African telecoms operator reduce energy consumption and costs across its 5G, 4G and 3G networks.



The deployment, which covers around 30,000 5G, 4G and 3G cells, is expected to deliver energy savings of 8-10% on network costs, and follows the recent successful completion of a pilot program with Safaricom Kenya.



Nokia AVA for Energy Efficiency uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to reduce energy consumption across the entire network, while maintaining network performance', says the Finnish group.



