Nokia: Baktelecom adopts XGS-PON in Azerbaijan
Deployment began in March 2024, initially covering the capital, Baku.
Thanks to this technology, Baktelecom can offer 10 Gbit/s broadband connections to homes and businesses.
According to Nokia, this deployment aims to improve broadband connectivity in Azerbaijan, thus contributing to the well-being of the population.
