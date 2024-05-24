Nokia: Baktelecom adopts XGS-PON in Azerbaijan

Nokia has announced that Baktelecom, the state-owned operator in Azerbaijan, is deploying its XGS-PON solution to provide gigabit services to residential and business customers throughout the country.



Deployment began in March 2024, initially covering the capital, Baku.



Thanks to this technology, Baktelecom can offer 10 Gbit/s broadband connections to homes and businesses.



According to Nokia, this deployment aims to improve broadband connectivity in Azerbaijan, thus contributing to the well-being of the population.



