    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:14:04 2023-03-20 pm EDT
4.296 EUR   +1.03%
11:31aNokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Batra)
GL
11:30aNokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Batra)
AQ
03/17Nokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 17.03.2023
GL
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Batra)

03/20/2023 | 11:31am EDT
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
20 March 2023 at 17:30 EET

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Batra, Nishant
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27664/9/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-20
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 70000 Unit price: 4.26058 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 70000 Volume weighted average price: 4.26058 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

 


Financials
Sales 2023 25 812 M 27 515 M 27 515 M
Net income 2023 2 106 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
Net cash 2023 5 154 M 5 494 M 5 494 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 3,14%
Capitalization 23 738 M 25 305 M 25 305 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
EV / Sales 2024 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 86 896
Free-Float 93,8%
Managers and Directors
Pekka Ilmari Lundmark President & Chief Executive Officer
Marco Wirén Chief Financial Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Nishant Batra Chief Strategy & Technology Officer
Bruce R. Brown Independent Non-Executive Director
