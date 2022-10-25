Advanced search
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Corker)

10/25/2022 | 11:16am EDT
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
25 October 2022 at 18:15 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Corker)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Corker, Ricky
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 20576/4/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-10-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 141 Unit price: 4.37319 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 141 Volume weighted average price: 4.37319 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Tel. +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


