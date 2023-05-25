Advanced search
    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
2023-05-25
3.743 EUR   +0.43%
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Dannenfeldt)
GL
09:15aNokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Dannenfeldt)
AQ
Nokia Corporation : Repurchase of own shares on 24.05.2023
GL
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Dannenfeldt)

05/25/2023 | 09:16am EDT
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
25 May 2023 at 16:15 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Dannenfeldt)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Dannenfeldt, Thomas
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32353/6/8
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-24
Venue: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE - FREIVERKEHR (XGAT)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2700 Unit price: 3.72848 EUR
(2): Volume: 2700 Unit price: 3.73181 EUR
(3): Volume: 8600 Unit price: 3.74161 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3)
Volume: 14000 Volume weighted average price: 3.73719 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


