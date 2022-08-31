Log in
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)

08/31/2022 | 08:31am EDT
Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
31 August 2022 at 15:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Martikainen)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Martikainen, Piia Susanna
Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Uitto, Tommi
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 19041/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-08-31
Venue: Not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 242 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 242 Volume weighted average price: N/A

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of Public Relations

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
